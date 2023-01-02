Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, but he could reportedly return to the starting lineup in Week 18 vs. the New York Giants. Per NFL Media, the Eagles believe Hurts will be healthy enough to play this week after he suffered an SC joint sprain vs. the Chicago Bears.

Hurts returned to practice last week as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, and did some throwing, but he was listed as doubtful to play in Week 17 and ultimately was held out of the game. The second-round pick out of Oklahoma has put up career numbers all across the board in 14 games played, with 3,472 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 747 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew has started the past two games for the Eagles, and had mixed results. He threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but struggled to get the offense moving in Week 17, throwing for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles still have plenty to play for in the final week of the regular season. With a win over the Giants, they would clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers are right behind the Eagles in the conference standings, while the Cowboys would like to host a home playoff game.