Eagles injuries: Latest updates on DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement and others

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a multitude of injuries to key members of their offense in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, spending portions of the game with just two wide receivers and one tight end available. Not the ideal situation for head coach Doug Pederson or franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Pederson said he hasn't had his medical meeting yet very vague on the Eagles' injuries during his press conference Monday, but said he would have updates later on Monday, and did reveal some information on the players that became unavailable in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

Multiple reports were released on Jackson, who aggravated a groin injury in the first half of Sunday's game. Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jackson is hoping to play Sunday after playing 11 snaps against the Falcons, having zero targets. Jeffery has an injured calf, but Pederson hinted it isn't too serious.

"If it were a must-[win] game, playoff situation, I would think that they would try to gut it out, but it's hard to say," Pederson said.

Goedert aggravated a calf injury from the preseason and he was unable to go, leaving the Eagles with just one healthy tight end. Zach Ertz played every snap in a game for the first time in his career.

"We evaluated Dallas. Obviously, he was feeling something there, and so we evaluated him during pregame," Pederson said. "Just decided to hold him at that point."

The Eagles had to run "11" personnel the entire game with just one tight end on the roster, affecting the game plan with Pederson adjusting on the fly.

"It affects it a lot. If you were to look at my call sheet this morning, you would see a lot of scratch-outs on plays and different things," Pederson said. "One thing that I said after the game, too, is with [Eagles offensive coordinator] Mike Groh, [Eagles offensive line/run game coordinator] Jeff Stoutland, and the offensive staff making the adjustments we needed to make and coaching those young guys up, Mack Hollins, J.J. [Arcega-Whiteside].

" And what's interesting, if you watch the game as we did this morning, I mean, Zach [Ertz] is telling guys where to go. Nelly [Nelson Agholor] is telling -- we're moving guys. Our pieces are moving and we're putting guys in positions that didn't practice in those positions during the week and still had a chance at the end of the game. Took the lead and had a chance."

Tim Jernigan

There are reports that Jernigan will be out four-to-six weeks with a broken foot. Per Clark, it's a small crack and will not require surgery. Pederson feared Jernigan's injury may be the worst of the bunch.

"I haven't had that medical meeting, so I don't know specifically," Pederson said. "I know he was seen in a boot I think after the game but until I get further notice, I don't know what's going on yet."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Clement is "likely out a week or two" after having a MRI on his injured shoulder.