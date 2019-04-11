Former NFL coach makes bold prediction about Russell Wilson's future in Seattle

The idea of Russell Wilson leaving Seattle might seem crazy to some people, but it definitely doesn't seem crazy to former NFL coach Jack Del Rio.

During an interview with the NFL Network this week, Del Rio made a bold prediction about Wilson's future, and let's just say, the former Raiders coach wouldn't be shocked if the Seahawks end up parting ways with their Super Bowl winning quarterback.

"Don't be surprised if -- before it's all said and done -- when we line up for the season next year, if Russell Wilson isn't quarterbacking somewhere else and the Seahawks haven't gone and gotten a quarterback for the future," Del Rio said.

Del Rio played in the NFL for 11 seasons before joining the coaching ranks in 1997, which means he understands how both sides think during negotiations. According to Del Rio, the fact that Wilson made a deadline for getting a contract done will actually hurt him in negotiations because if the team's looking to get rid of him, they could point to Wilson's hardball tactics as a way to justify the move to fans.

"Just the way he gave the deadline," Del Rio said. "He's been a tremendous player there for them, but to me, that gives just enough ammo for the fans out there to not really like that and enough for the Seahawks to maybe do what they've done, jettisoning some of their other players before they overpay."

If the Seahawks have proven one thing under Pete Carroll, it's that they'll move on from a player if they don't feel he's worth the money he's asking for. Over the past few years, the Seahawks have parted ways with guys like Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett, rather than give them new contracts.

"They like to run it, they like to play defense. I just wouldn't be shocked [if they get rid of Wilson]. It wouldn't be out of the question for me to see the Seahawks do that," Del Rio said.

Del Rio has had some hot takes recently, the former Raiders coach has said this week that Antonio Brown would be a "pain in the ass" for Oakland.

Of course, when it comes to Wilson, the biggest question here is whether Del Rio's giving random speculation or an educated guess on the quarterback's future. Del Rio attended Southern California and is very familiar with Carroll, who coached at USC from 2001 to 2009. As a matter of fact, when Del Rio was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 2015, he even gave a shoutout to Carroll, who was the coach of the Seahawks at the time.

Jack Del Rio on Pete Carroll: "He did a great job reigniting the passion here for Southern Cal." #USCHOF — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 16, 2015

Basically, it's not crazy to think that Del Rio is making his Wilson prediction because he has some inside information that the rest of us don't have or because he understands how Carroll thinks. It's also possible that Del Rio is completely speculating and has no idea what's going to happen.

As for Wilson, let's remember that he didn't exactly shoot down the idea of a trade when he was asked about the situation during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" back in March.

"I'm not sure the Seahawks are going to let me get away," Wilson said. "I love Seattle. Seattle is a special place, been able to win a Super Bowl there, go to two Super Bowls, multiple playoff games and everything else."

That's a solid answer, but it's not exactly, "That rumor is dumb, Seattle would never trade me."

Whatever happens, there will almost certainly be some drama over the next few days and that's because it's starting to look like the Seahawks aren't going to meet Wilson's April 15 deadline. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Wednesday that a deal isn't "imminent," which means the two sides are going to have negotiate nonstop if they're going to get a deal done by Monday's deadline.

