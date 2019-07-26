Giants lose another receiver after Corey Coleman tears ACL on first day of training camp

Corey Coleman's 2019 season is over before it began; the Giants wide receiver tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and now the team's already precarious depth at the position has been made more so. Sterling Shepard, who was vying for the No. 1 wide receiver role, suffered a fractured thumb on the first day of camp as well.

If you're looking for any good news, coach Pat Shurmur said that Shepard's injury won't require surgery and that he's expected to return before the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the Giants' wide receivers corps remains a huge concern, especially after shipping Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in the offseason. New York signed Golden Tate, who had 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns with the Lions and Eagles last season but at 30 years old, he's probably not equipped to handle the duties that come with being a No. 1 target. After Tate, and with the loss of Shepard (for now) and Coleman (for 2019), there's very little experience.

As NJ.com's Matt Lombardo notes, Russell Shepard has played in 84 games, Cody Latimer has played in 51 games, and Da'Mari Scott, Alonzo Russell, Darius Slayton and Reggie White Jr. have combined for exactly one regular-season appearance.

Coleman, the 15th overall pick of the Browns in 2016, struggled in two seasons in Cleveland before he was traded to the Bills. Buffalo -- and New England -- released Coleman before he landed on the Giants' practice squad last October.

Allen Hurns, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this week, signed with the Dolphins on Friday, which means the Giants may have to wait until the other 31 teams reduce their rosters ahead of the regular season to add some much-needed depth at the position. Prominent veteran free-agent receivers who remained unsigned as teams begin camp include Michael Crabtree, Pierre Garcon and Dez Bryant.