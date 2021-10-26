The New York Gaints will have to go through the rest of the 2021 season without captain Jabrill Peppers. The team announced Tuesday that it has placed the safety on injured reserve, which ends his season after he suffered multiple injuries to his right leg in New York's 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Specifically, Peppers is dealing with a rupture to his ACL and a high ankle sprain. The 26-year-old suffered the injuries in the third quarter of the Week 7 win at MetLife Stadium. Prior to going down, he was arguably in the midst of his best game of the season, totaling five tackles and a sack while playing in 42% of the total defensive snaps.

The question now is whether this injury also puts an end to Peppers' time with the New York Giants, as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The former first-round pick has spent the last three seasons with the Giants after the club acquired him as part of the offseason trade with the Browns in 2019 that saw Odell Beckham shipped to Cleveland.

This marks the third of New York's seven captains to suffer season-ending injuries this season (OL Nick Gates, LB Blake Martinez).

