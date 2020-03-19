Giants to sign former Cowboys and Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, per report

The New York Giants are beefing up the unit that is charged with protecting prized quarterback Daniel Jones, and they have reportedly taken a player from a rival within their division. On Wednesday night, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Giants had agreed to sign former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal. Tom Pelissero reports that the deal maxes out at $4 million.

Fleming played in 14 games for the Cowboys last season and started in three. He had spent the past two years with Dallas after coming over from the New England Patriots. Fleming was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He recorded 20 starts in four seasons and won two Super Bowls in New England. The connection to first-year Giants head coach and former Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge is obvious, and he's someone who has been a part of some of the best offensive fronts in the NFL.

There is also a connection between first-year Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo and Fleming. Colombo came over from Dallas this offseason. A similar connection is there between first-year offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and Fleming. In all, there are three coaches on the Giants staff who have coached Fleming before and liked him enough to give him another opportunity.

The offensive line is something the Giants are focusing on heading into the 2020 season. Pro Football Focus ranked them No. 17 in the league following the 2019 season, and tabbed tackles Nate Solder and Mike Remmers as weak spots during the season. Solder's 57 pressures allowed this season were seven more than any other player, and the 97 combined pressures allowed for the duo was the most in the NFL, per PFF.

Don't expect this to be the last move the Giants make regarding the offensive line this offseason. While Judge hasn't gone into great detail about what he wants his offense to look like yet, keeping Jones upright and paving lanes for Saquon Barkley are two clear ways for New York to find success in 2020, and it all starts with the offensive front.