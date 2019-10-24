Jalen Ramsey reportedly paid hefty sum to acquire jersey number from new Rams teammate
Troy Hill has a pretty good side hustle going
It turns out the Jaguars and the Rams weren't the only winners in the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles, Troy Hill's bank account was also a winner, and that's because the Rams cornerback made some serious money selling his number to Ramsey.
For the first six weeks of the season, Hill wore No. 20 for the Rams, but when he took the field against the Falcons on Sunday, he was no longer wearing that number. Instead, it was Ramsey who came out with a 20 on his jersey, which is the number he's worn for his entire career.
So how was Ramsey able to pry the number away from Hill? Apparently, he paid him a lot of money for it.
According to NFL.com, Ramsey shelled out $20,000 to buy the number from Hill, and Hill definitely didn't waste any time in accepting the deal. Ramsey was already wearing the new number during his first practice with the Rams, which took place just two days after the trade.
If Ramsey views his number as good luck, that's probably not going to change anytime soon. In his first game with Los Angeles, the Pro Bowl cornerback forced a fumble during the Rams' 37-10 win over the Falcons.
As for Hill, he's now wearing No. 22, which once belonged to Marcus Peters but became available last week after Peters was traded away to Baltimore.
Hill has actually turned the art of selling his number into something of a side hustle. During the 2018 season, he actually wore No. 32 with the Rams, but he's no longer wearing that number because Eric Weddle wanted it after signing with L.A. in March. To get the number, Weddle paid Hill $32,000, which means Hill has now made a total of $52,000 this year just from selling his jersey numbers. That's definitely not a bad side hustle if you can get it.
Although paying $20,000 or $32,000 for a jersey number might sound crazy, players have actually spent more money than that trying to get their favorite number. Darrell Revis once spent $50,000 to get his number in Tampa Bay. And then there's Deion Sanders, who once bought a teammate a BMW to get No. 21 with the Cowboys in 1995. If you feel like checking out a few more stories of players paying big money for their favorite number, be sure to click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sanders: I needed a change of scenery
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is already thinking of all the ways he can use his new receiver
-
Rodgers told coach he'd get five TDs
The Packers quarterback was apparently planning all along to destroy the Raiders
-
Redskins vs. Vikings odds, top TNF picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Terry McLaurin and the Washington Redskins.
-
Redskins at Vikings: Everything to know
The Vikings are on a roll and Kirk Cousins could be out for revenge against his former team
-
Top Picks: TNF lock, two NBA plays
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Patriots defense's place in history
Looking at how Bill Belichick blended economics and analytics to build a defense among the...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there