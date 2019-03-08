2019 NFL free agency: Eric Weddle quickly snatched up by Rams, providing perfect backend fit

Eric Weddle wasn't out of work long. Just about 24 hours after being released by the Ravens, the All-Pro veteran safety found a new home, and it's an interesting one as he landed with the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fear the beard. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 8, 2019

According to multiple reports, Weddle inked a two-year, $10.5 million deal worth $5.25 million in each year in terms of base salary that can reach up to $12 million in total value with incentives.

The move is a key one for the Rams, as they are expecting to lose current safety LaMarcus Joyner to free agency. Joyner had played the 2018 season on the franchise tag, but the cost was too prohibitive for the Rams to bring him back on a single-year tender in 2019.

Besides, Weddle gives them a very nice, veteran option who managed to help keep the Ravens defense as sturdy as possible over the last few years. It's possible at the age of 34 that Weddle has lost a step -- the stats and tape would indicate as much -- but his ability to win with his mind and his in-game knowledge might very well make up for any physical ability he's lost.

This is a defense with plenty of good players too. Aaron Donald up front is a monster week in and week out and with Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters at the cornerback position, the Rams have plenty of playmakers. Throw Weddle in there under the coaching of Wade Phillips and this is a big plus for Los Angeles in terms of securing a back-end playmaker.

Weddle is also the type of guy who can erase mistakes, and there isn't a bigger pair of gambling cornerbacks in the NFL than Talib and Peters. It might be a pretty nice little match when all things are said and done.

Weddle spent the first nine years of his career in San Diego, where he was a two-time All Pro for the Chargers. His last three seasons have been an impressive second career arc in Baltimore, where he's recorded three Pro Bowl seasons.