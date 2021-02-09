Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died on Monday at age 77, his family announced. Schottenheimer, who had been battling Alzheimer's since 2014, spent 21 seasons in the NFL as a head coach: Five with the Browns, 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs, one with Washington and five with the San Diego Chargers.

In his 21 seasons, Schottenheimer made the playoffs 13 times, won eight division titles and also earned the 2004 AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to a 12-4 record following a 4-12 season. Schottenheimer finished with a head coaching record of 200-126-1, good enough for eighth-most all time. He is the only eligible coach with more than 200 NFL wins who is not in the Pro Football Hall of fame, and the only coach with more than 200 wins who has not won a Super Bowl or NFL Championship. Schottenheimer had a 5-13 record in the postseason including an 0-3 record in conference championship games.

"We know he is looking down from heaven and smiling," Schottenheimer's daughter Kristen said. "We are so incredibly proud of the man he was and how he lived his life."

Schottenheimer was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on Sept. 23, 1943, and began his love affair with football as a four-year starter at linebacker at the University of Pittsburgh. His journey as a professional began in 1965, when he was drafted No. 49 overall by the Baltimore Colts, and he also was selected No. 56 overall in the 1965 AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He decided to sign with the Bills and played four seasons. Schottenheimer was part of their 1965 AFL Championship team. He wrapped up his playing career with the Boston Patriots, and then transitioned to coaching after a few years away from football. His first NFL coaching gig came with the New York Giants as a linebackers coach, but just two seasons later, Schottenheimer was promoted to defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job came with the Cleveland Browns in 1984, when he replaced Sam Rutigliano in the middle of the season.

Schottenheimer's coaching tree includes the likes of Bruce Arians, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy, Mike McCarthy and others. His son, Brian, even joined the coaching ranks and is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game coordinator. The man knew football and how to lead others.