Mike Munchak has strong support to be the next Broncos coach, a job he's eager to land

Former Titans head coach Mike Munchak is garnering strong support for the Denver Broncos head coaching opening, league sources said, and, a year after he withdrew from the running for the Cardinals opening, this is a job Munchak is eager to land.

Munchak's vast experience, his personality and leadership style, and his expertise building an offensive line and running game are all particularly attractive to John Elway and the Broncos brass, sources said. Munchak has been a head coach previously with the Titans, he was a superior player himself (a contemporary of Elway's) and his work with the Steelers offensive line – once a perpetual issue with that franchise – has drawn plenty of attention from the Broncos. Munchak has a reputation for quickly developing young linemen, in particular those who were not high draft picks.

One of the primary issues for Munchak in terms of head coaching interviews has been his staff, in particular if he had secured a dynamic offensive coordinator. But league sources said it is not out of the realm of possibility that Broncos personnel executive Gary Kubiak, a former head coach himself, could end up back on the sidelines as an assistant coach on Denver's staff.

After going through a tumultuous two years under Vance Joseph, a rookie head coach with only one year of coordinating experience, Elway is likely to skew toward an established NFL head coach. The Broncos have also interviewed former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, who the team is very high on, and who has drawn interest from multiple NFL clubs.

