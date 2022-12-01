1 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tua has converted on 11-of-14 career game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT and his career passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is 125.4. Both are the best career numbers of any current starting QB. He's backed up the numbers with big plays late in victories over the Bills and Ravens this season. He also hasn't trailed (or even been tied) in the fourth quarter of a game since Week 3 vs the Bills, so it'll be interesting to see if he can stay No. 1 as Miami faces five teams with winning records in its final six games. P.S., another reason we shouldn't be too shocked to see Tua at No. 1 ... remember when he threw a walk-off touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the National Championship game after coming off the bench? Big moments clearly don't phase Tua.

2 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Watson debuts at No. 2 in the rankings after he's converted on 45% of his game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in his career, fifth in the NFL. He has a sizzling 117.8 passer rating in late, close situations -- second in the NFL -- and it's nearly perfect (149.1) in the playoffs. He's one spot ahead of Mahomes in the rankings as Mahomes has thrown two costly INT's late this season, and Watson has yet to log a snap in 2022. We'll see how he performs down the stretch.

3 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Mahomes has converted on at least 60% of his game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in both the regular season and the playoffs. His regular season rate ranks second behind Tua. His playoff rate is best in the NFL. After costly late picks in losses to the Colts and Bills this year he's bounced back in a huge way with comeback wins against the Titans and Chargers. (-1)

4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

He lived up to the nickname "Joe Cool" with huge comebacks capped by game-winning drives in both wins against the Chiefs and "Mr. Clutch" Patrick Mahomes last season. And he'll have a chance for a three-peat on Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the Chiefs. He's delivered in the clutch this season with game-winning drives against the Saints and, most recently, the Titans. He ranks third in the league in passer rating in late, close situations this season, and leads the NFL in EPA per dropback in the clutch. (+2)

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Allen ranks seventh in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in his career (43%), but has had a mixed performance in the clutch this season. He led late game-winning drives in Baltimore and Kansas City, fell short against the Jets and Vikings, followed by a masterpiece finish in Detroit. He dropped one spot in the standings because Watson debuted at No. 2, bumping several others down a spot. (-1)

6 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

Rodgers doesn't get the clutch credit quite like Brady because of his one ring, but his career conversion rates in the regular season (42%) and playoffs (56%) are both virtually identical to Brady's. Look no further than late playoff drives against the Cardinals and Cowboys to see why they are so high. He's been average in the clutch this year, or else he'd crack the top five. (-3)

7 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Jackson has the third-best conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in his career (51%), but isn't higher in the rankings after costly late INTs against the Giants and Bills this year. The Ravens' Week 12 loss to Jacksonville illustrates why Baltimore's blown leads this year aren't all on Jackson, though. He threw a beautiful 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson on Sunday leading to the Ravens' go-ahead touchdown. However, Baltimore coughed up the lead and has surprisingly allowed the most fourth-quarter points in the entire league in 2022. (+3)

8 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Cousins career ranks are average, but he's delivered time and time again this year. He is 9 for 11 on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter/overtime this season, the best conversion rate of any QB in the league with at least five chances. His passer rating in late, close situations this year is over 100. (-1)

9 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts QB

Ryan has one of the better clutch resumes in league history. His nickname is Matty Ice after all. He has been one of the clutchest QBs in the league this season, with the fourth-highest passer rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games and the most go-ahead touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He hasn't delivered in his last two games as Indianapolis has blown back-to-back fourth-quarter leads, so he's slipped a bit in the rankings. (-4)

10 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak came up empty in his first chance in the clutch this season, failing to lead Dallas on go-ahead drives late in Green Bay. His career conversation rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter and OT is ninth in the league, though, which is why he cracks the top 10 here. (+1)

11 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

Carr's career is full of thrilling late comebacks. His career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives (42%) ranks eighth among current starters and is actually nearly identical to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He hasn't been at his best this season, but things are starting to turn around. He's 7 of 24 converting game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT in 2022 and Las Vegas in 2-6 in one-score games. Las Vegas has won back-to-back OT games and Carr helped force OT in Seattle on Sunday with a perfectly lofted ball to Foster Moreau to tie the game. (+4)

12 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

Garoppolo ranking ahead of Tom Brady here feels like a crime. However, Garoppolo's career passer rating in late, close games ranks fourth in the NFL. He's also been better in the clutch this year in a limited capacity, such as the 49ers' Week 10 comeback against the Chargers. Still, the playoff gap is as wide as the Grand Canyon. The perception of Garoppolo won't change until he performs in the playoffs after the 49ers blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Rams in the 2021 NFC Championship game. Garoppolo and Brady meet for the first time in Week 14; perhaps they can settle this score (and some others) then. (-3)

13 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

TB12 is arguably the clutchest QB of all time, besides maybe Joe Montana. He ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in playoff conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances (56%). These rankings don't take Super Bowl rings into account and seek to answer the question who is the clutchest right now, and Brady's 2022 isn't doing him any favors. Hard to believe he's just 2 for 15 (13%) this season converting game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter and OT, including several missed chances against the Browns that dropped him five spots in the rankings. (-5)

14 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Hurts is second in the NFL in passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game this year and we know what he can do with his legs. His career numbers are still middle of the road, but he's moving up the board with a breakout season. (-2)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Stafford is always on the top of the game-winning drives lists and his career conversion rates are near league average. We saw what he could do last postseason, though, which has him flirting with the top 10 here. (-1)

16 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

Tannehill's career ranks are near league average, but he's 0-5 in the playoffs with a chance to tie or take the lead late, including last year's playoff loss to the Bengals. He was outdueled by Burrow in the clutch in Week 12 as well. (+1)

17 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

All eyes were on Goff and the Lions on Thanksgiving and he sort of delivered. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to D.J. Chark in the fourth quarter and later put Detroit in position to kick the game-tying field goal before Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' did their thing. He moves up five spots in the rankings after going 2 for 2 on late chances last week, but if you were watching you saw he missed an opportunity to win the game late. He missed an open Lions receiver on what probably would have been a touchdown if he puts the deep ball where it needed to be. At the end of the day, the Bills won because Allen made a huge throw late and Goff missed his chance. (+5)

18 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos QB

Wilson has among the most game-winning drives in the league since entering the NFL in 2012, but ranks middle of the pack in career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives. His struggles have been well documented in 2022, and that's carried over to the clutch, too. Late interceptions in losses to the Colts and Titans have been particularly costly. (-5)

19 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Chargers have played four straight close games with mixed results: a win in Atlanta, losses to the 49ers and Chiefs, followed by Sunday's thriller in the desert. Herbert came through against the Cardinals, but he was lucky to have the chance after the Chargers punted on their first three drives of the fourth quarter. His career conversion rate (43%) late in games is seventh in the NFL, but he's 12th this season and his passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is just 75.7 in 2022, 16th in the league. (-1)

20 Andy Dalton New Orleans Saints QB

Dalton's career numbers are below average, but he ranks middle of the pack here after successfully converting on 3-of-6 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT this year. (-1)

21 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

Jones is the reason you can't use GW drives alone to determine a player's clutchness. Earlier this year he set a record for the most GW drives (five) through seven games of a season in NFL history, but his passer rating is 57.16 in the fourth quarter of one-score games this year. He hasn't made challenging throws in the clutch this season. His 10 completions on five GW drives have traveled a grand total of 25 air yards. (-5)

22 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Geno's career revival hasn't translated into many clutch opportunities this year, but if he keeps performing like he did late in a Week 8 win vs. the Giants, he'll be moving up the rankings. (+1)

23 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons QB

Mariota's career conversion rate (41%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances ranks 13th among current starters just behind Tom Brady. Once upon a time he led a miraculous playoff comeback win in Kansas City. He dropped three spots in the rankings this week after his late interception against the Commanders. (-3)

24 Kyle Allen Houston Texans QB

Allen debuts at No. 24 after getting a crack at the Texans' starting job following Davis Mills' benching. He's been below average in the clutch in limited career opportunities.

25 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Lawrence catapaults six spots up the leaderboard after Sunday's thrilling win against the Ravens. He's now played three straight solid games, which has also carried over into the clutch. (+6)

26 Taylor Heinicke Washington Commanders QB

Heinicke is keeping the Commanders' starting QB job with Carson Wentz healthy enough to return. He's had his moments in the clutch this year, like an improbable comeback against the Colts, but his fourth-quarter interception into double coverage against the Eagles could have easily cost Washington the game. He has the second-worst career conversion rate (26%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances late in games, ahead of only rookie Kenny Pickett. (-2)

27 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Murray drops a spot in the rankings after the Cardinals went three-and-out on three straight drives before the Chargers' game-winning score on Sunday. He also mismanaged the end of the loss to the Eagles this year and ranks 26th in career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances (32%). (-1)

28 Mac Jones New England Patriots QB

Jones is 0 for 9 on game-tying/go-ahead drive opportunities in the fourth quarter and overtime this year, the worst 0-fer in the NFL. He didn't get the Patriots offense moving late against the Jets and Vikings in the last two weeks and threw a bad, late interception off his back foot against the Ravens earlier this year. (-1)

29 Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers QB

Darnold has the second-worst passer rating in late, close games (54.8) for his career among current starters, better than only rookie Kenny Pickett. (+1)

30 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB

He may be emerging as a star quarterback, but has yet to make an impact in the clutch. The Bears are 5-18 on game-tying/go-ahead drive conversions in the fourth quarter and overtime this year. They've lost six straight games that have been decided by one possession. Fields has the worst passer rating in the final five minutes of regulation this year (31.4). (-2)

31 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers QB