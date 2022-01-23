Forecasting which receivers will make the most out of their playoff opportunities will be key to winning NFL DFS tournaments on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. After Antonio Brown was let go in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans re-emerged as a premier wide receiver in the Buccaneers' offense and caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's win over Philadelphia. In his last three games, he has 19 catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns.

Evans and the NFL's most productive wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, will face off this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs 2022. Kupp could be one of the top receiving options in Sunday's NFL DFS player pool, but does Evans offer more upside? Before making your NFL DFS picks for the divisional round on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the divisional round and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the divisional round is Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs ($6,500 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Last week, Dawson Knox was the hero in the Bills' passing game after the Patriots had been the best defense against opposing tight ends throughout the regular season. That helped deflate Diggs' NFL DFS value heading into this weekend, where he should emerge as a hidden gem.

The Chiefs allowed opposing wide receivers to score a relatively high 19 touchdowns against them this season, and Diggs leads the Bills in touchdown receptions with 10. Teams have been finding success on the ground against Kansas City over the back half of the year, and if the Chiefs are more concerned about the Bills' ground game than Diggs, he is more than capable of making them pay on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Rams receiver Cooper Kupp ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Kupp had a season-low 61 yards in his game last week in a blowout of the Cardinals, but that's not a reason to worry entering the divisional round NFL schedule. Kupp only had one other game in which he didn't reach 92 yards and had a 96-yard, two-touchdown outing against the Buccaneers in Week 3.

How to set NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers this weekend. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the divisional round in the 2022 NFL playoffs? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.