NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tyreek Hill flies out to hot start for Chiefs
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here
NFL Week 1 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Eagles 18, Falcons 12
Sunday
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, New Orleans Saints 40
- Minnesota Vikings 24, San Francisco 49ers 16
- Baltimore Ravens 47, Buffalo Bills 3
- Jacksonville Jaguars 20, New York Giants 15
- New England Patriots 27, Houston Texans 20
- Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (FOX),1:00 PM EST (Delayed)
- Cincinnati Bengals 34, Indianapolis Colts 23
- Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 21
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS), 4:05 PM EST
- Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals FOX), 4:25 PM EST
- Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (FOX), 4:25 PM EST
- Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (FOX), 4:25 PM EST
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC), 8:20 PM EST
Monday
- New York Jets at Detroit Lions (ESPN), 7:10 PM EST
- Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (ESPN), 10:20 PM EST
HIGHLIGHTS
Woop!
If you can't go through them, go over them. Chris Carson is about that lifestyle.
Ty flies high early
Tyreek Hill is fast, and he used that speed to get off to a fast start this season. Like, a mind-numbingly fast start.
First, Hill returned a first quarter punt 90 yards to the house to give the Chiefs an early lead. It was the first touch of the season for Kansas City, and if you blinked you may have missed it.
Then, Hill struck once again when he snagged a quick pass across the middle and used that speed to dart his way to the end zone for a 58-yard TD reception. It was the first career touchdown pass for Patrick Mahomes.
Hill also made this bizarre, acrobatic catch.
In total, Hill put up 179 all-purpose yards ... in the first quarter.
Flash finish
Josh Gordon had a quiet day in his return to the Browns, at least until late in the fourth quarter when he made an incredible game-tying touchdown catch. Gordon Moss'd a defender to pick up his first catch of the day, one that helped Cleveland pull even with the Steelers late in the game.
Tyrod Taylor tried to go back to Gordon to set up the game-winner on the Browns' ensuing drive, but this underthrow had much worse results.
Saquon gets gone
Saquon Barkley picked up his first rushing touchdown in his first NFL game during Sunday's Giants opener. It was one heck of a highlight too, as the former Penn State running back ripped off a 68-yard run -- breaking multiple tackles in the process -- to bring the Giants within striking distance of the Jaguars in the fourth quarter.
Hands showcase
Wanna see some great touchdown catches? Okay, I've got you.
Here's Jimmy Garoppolo picking up his first TD pass of the season thanks to a great snag from Dante Pettis.
And here's Andy Dalton unleashing a red rocket downfield to find A.J. Green for a long touchdown connection.
And arguably the best TD grab of the weekend (so far) goes to Antonio Brown for this nasty catch.
Ryan Fitzpatrick? Okay then!
The Buccaneers are lighting up the Saints' defense in the first half and Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the charge with three touchdowns through the first two quarters. After his bomb to DeSean Jackson, Fitz ran for a TD -- and punished a New Orleans safety in the process.
Then, the ol' Harvard grad also picked up his second TD pass of the day with this beauty back shoulder laser to Chris Godwin.
Fitzpatrick went on to add a fourth and fifth TD in the second half. First, he hit Mike Evans with this 50-yard strike.
Then, the fifth TD came on another long strike to DeSean. What a day.
Answering the Bell
James Conner is having himself quite a start to his sophomore campaign in Pittsburgh. Starting in place of Le'Veon Bell, Conner is tearing it up against the Browns. He's nearing 100 yards on the ground with two touchdowns (including the big 20-yard run seen below) and has had an impact in the Steelers' passing game as well.
That's the kind of performance that makes it a bit easier to swallow Bell's absence.
Browns are on the board
Ty-rod? Tuh-rod? More like Ty-god.
The Browns quarterback finally got Cleveland on the board in the second half, and he did it with his legs. Taylor scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown -- his first as a member of the Browns.
Elite connections
Joe Flacco isn't wasting any time making friends with his new targets in Baltimore. Flacco found veteran wideout Michael Crabtree in the back of the end zone and Crabtree made a great play to fight off the coverage and keep both feet in.
Flacco also added touchdown passes to John Brown and Willie Snead, who were also free agent acquisitions over the offseason. It seems that the veteran quarterback is enjoying his new weapons in the passing game.
Bless 'em, Jarvis
Jarvis Landry has his first official highlight as a Browns receiver ... and he used two hands! Landry managed to make the best of a Tyrod Taylor under-throw by going back to get it and plucking it out of the air from around his knees.
Kirk's first strike as Vike
The Kirk Cousins Era is officially underway in Minnesota, and it's off to a pretty good start! The new Vikings quarterback tossed a gorgeous touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for his first TD strike of the season. Points to Diggs for capping it off with a solid touchdown dance as well. Midseason form all around.
Bengals gonna Bengals
Well, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't go a single quarter without a dirty hit to start this season. Safety Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter of the season opener thanks to this helmet-to-helmet hit on Andrew Luck. Williams was slapped with a targeting call and deservedly sent to the showers early.
More like De-Gone Jackson
It's Week 1 and we've got puns! Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to a good start in Tampa Bay this season, as he found the speedy DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard bomb for a touchdown to pull even with the Saints early on.
Brady-to-Gronk connection still strong
If there was any concern about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's relationship following a pretty dramatic offseason in New England ... well, it seems like they're doing okay. Brady connected with Gronk just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Pats' season opener against the Texans on Sunday. It was pretty vintage stuff.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Earl Thomas doesn't need training camp
Thomas intercepted Case Keenum on a seam route on his first drive back with the team
-
Refs don't review iffy Gronk catch
Philip Dorsett scored just before halftime after the refs failed to look at a Rob Gronkowski...
-
Packers vs. Bears odds, SNF picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bears vs. Packers game 10,000 times
-
Denzel Ward picks Roethlisberger twice
Denzel Ward leads the NFL in interceptions
-
Bengals safety ejected for hit on Luck
Shawn Williams was tossed from the Bengals-Colts game for hitting Andrew Luck with his hel...
-
Andrew Luck throws pick on first pass
Things are getting crazy in Indianapolis