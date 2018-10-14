NFL games today, Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: DeAndre Hopkins shows off his ridiculous hands
All of the best highlights from Week 6 are right here
NFL Week 6 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, N.Y. Giants 13 (Recap)
Sunday
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- L.A. Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- L.A. Rams at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
- Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
- San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
DangeRuss
Russell Wilson simply won't be denied. The Seahawks' quarterback loses the snap, feels the pocket closing in on him, climbs the pocket and puts a beautiful touchdown pass on David Moore to put the Seahawks up 14-0 over the Raiders in London.
Josh Norman gets a gimme against his former team
On a Cam Newton throw that looked like it was batted at the line of scrimmage, Josh Norman had one of easiest deep interceptions you'll see. Norman, who was benched against the Saints last week, is trying to send a message against his former team.
Only one hand needed for Jordan Reed
Jordan Reed might not have needed to make this catch one-handed, but it's a lot cooler that he did. On a throw that got away from Alex Smith a bit, Reed bails him out by palming it one-handed and tucking it.
Latavius Murray keeps the stiff arm train going
It's stiff arm season in the NFL. From Vance McDonald ending Chris Conte to Kenny Golladay putting HaHa Clinton-Dix in a body bag, it's been a bad year for defenders. Latavius Murray continued the trend shrugging off the Cardinals' Antoine Bethea on his way to the end zone.
An encore performance from Nuk?
DeAndre Hopkins officially put the NFL on notice in primetime last week, and he's continuing his dominance. The rule with Hopkins is simple: Throw it somewhere, and he'll get it. He opened the scoring in Texans-Bills with an outstanding catch on a high throw from Deshaun Watson.
Brock Osweiler puts the Dolphins on the board
With a little help from Leonard Floyd forgetting that football is not pro wrestling, Brock Osweiler has the Dolphins on top of the Bears early with a nice touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary.
Bad luck for Luck
Morris Claiborne got things started off right for the Jets after Marlon Mack dropped a screen. After a few bobbles, Claiborne ended up with the ball and housed it for the first touchdown of the day just 10 seconds into the game.
