NFL Honors: Cardinals' Kyler Murray wins Offensive Rookie of the Year, beating out Josh Jacobs, A.J. Brown
The first-overall pick took home OROY honors on Saturday night after an impressive season
MIAMI -- At NFL Honors on Saturday night, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for 2019, beating out the likes of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Titans receiver A.J. Brown.
It wasn't a particularly close race. Murray actually garnered over twice as many votes as Jacobs and nearly three times as many votes as Brown. It's worth noting that Eagles running back Miles Sanders did receive one vote, too.
Murray, the first-overall pick after a Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics, but somewhat surprisingly decided to forgo a career in baseball to enter the NFL Draft. Despite trading up for Josh Rosen the year prior, the Cardinals decided to begin again with Murray, who turned a three-win Cardinals team that was mostly uncompetitive with Rosen and Steve Wilks into a competitive 5-10-1 team with Kliff Kingsbury.
In a full 16-game season, Murray completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 picks, and an 87.4 passer rating. He added 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
As a sign of his promise, Murray submitted two of his best performances of the season against the same 49ers defense playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. In two narrow losses to the NFC champions, Murray completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 391 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 114.0 passer rating, also adding 101 yards and a score on the ground. It's worth noting that Murray did all of this behind an offensive line that ranked 26th in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.
Murray's win marked the first time a quarterback has won OROY since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott narrowly won over his teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, in 2016. It snapped a two-year streak of a running back winning.
