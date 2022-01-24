Following a wild divisional round weekend where three road teams were victorious, the two home teams are the early favorites to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, with the over/under set at 46.5 points. The Chiefs are a 7-point favorite over the Bengals with the over/under set at 53.5 points in the AFC Championship Game. All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Both games are rematches from the regular season.

Chiefs (-7) vs. Bengals

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, on CBS

In Week 17, the Bengals overcame a 14-0 deficit to record a 34-31 win over the visiting Chiefs. Like in their divisional round win over the Titans, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs on rookie kicker Evan McPherson's field goal as time expired. Patrick Mahomes was upstaged that day by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns on 30 of 39 passing. Rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase ran circles around the Chiefs' defense to the tune of 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Rams (-3.5) vs. 49ers

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, on Fox

San Francisco's season sweep of the Rams included a 27-24 win at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 that clinched the 49ers' playoff berth. Like many teams this season, the Rams had no answer for Deebo Samuel in both regular season meetings. Samuel had eight touches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Rams in Week 10. Samuel recorded 140 total yards and a score on 12 touches in San Francisco's Week 18 win in Los Angeles. He was complemented in both games by running back Elijah Mitchell, who ran for a combined 176 yards on 48 carries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was steady in both games, while the 49ers' offensive line did not allow Aaron Donald to take down Garoppolo in either matchup.

Neither game was particularly stellar for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 64.4% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions in those games. His pick-six to Jimmie Ward put the Rams in an early 14-0 hole en route to a 21-point loss back in Week 10. Stafford also endured seven sacks in those games that included five in Week 18. Arik Armstead led the charge with 2.5 sacks in the Rams' three-point win back on January 9.

The 49ers didn't have an answer for Cooper Kupp, the NFL's triple crown winner this season. Kupp caught a combined 18 of 20 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco during the regular season. Conversely, the 49ers had no trouble shutting down the Rams' rushing attack, as Los Angeles averaged just 3.12 yards-per-carry in those games.

Each team looking to make history

Each team will try to carve out its own legacy with a win next Sunday. Kansas City is vying to become the third team to appear in three straight Super Bowls. The Bengals are two wins away from the franchise's first Super Bowl win. The 49ers are trying to a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy that has eluded them for 27 years. Los Angeles is looking to avenge its 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.