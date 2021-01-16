Lamar Jackson's wish to avoid playing in snow this weekend might be granted. But that does not mean that the Ravens' quarterback is going to avoid adverse weather conditions when Baltimore travels to Buffalo to face the Bills on Saturday night.

As we head deeper into the NFL's postseason, the weather plays a significantly larger role in the possible outcome of games. And while 40-somethings Tom Brady and Drew Brees will have the luxury of playing inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday night, the other three divisional-round playoff games taking place this weekend will be played outdoors in cities that are typically not very warm this time of year.

With the start of the divisional-round just around the corner, let's take a look at the forecasts for the three outdoor games.

Rams at Packers

Date: Saturday, January 16 | Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

The frozen tundra will be relatively tame when the Packers host the Rams on Saturday afternoon. The projected temperature at kickoff is currently at 34 degrees. That number is expected to remain relatively the same even after the sun has set in Green Bay. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, as well as a nine mile-per-hour wind that will be present throughout the game.

The favorable weather is certainly an advantage for a Packers offense that is led by Aaron Rodgers, who enjoyed an MVP caliber season after throwing 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions during the regular season. The dry conditions will also benefit Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury.

Ravens at Bills

Date: Saturday, January 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Similar to Green Bay, the temperature for the Bills-Ravens game is expected to hover around the freezing point. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be at 34 degrees without much change during the game. One major difference is the expected precipitation in Buffalo. There is currently a 15% chance of precipitation, a much lower percentage than what was projected earlier in the week. Winds are expected to reach 13 miles per hour.

Rainfall would likely force both teams to employ run-heavy offenses. And while Baltimore's offense features the NFL's best running quarterback in Jackson, he will still have to complete enough passes to keep Buffalo's defense honest. A wet playing surface may also create issues for Jackson as far as running is concerned.

Browns at Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 17 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

The weekend's best weather forecast resides in Kansas City. The expected temperature is currently 36 degrees, with little expected dropoff during the course of the game. There is currently a 5% percent chance of precipitation. Wind is currently projected at 11 miles per hour by kickoff, but that number is expected to decrease during the course of the game.

Kansas City's clear forecast could set the stage for a high-scoring game. The Chiefs, led by reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, averaged just under 30 points per game during the regular season. The Browns' offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, receiver Jarvis Landry and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, scored 48 points that included a playoff record 28 first quarter points in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh.