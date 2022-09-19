It's Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 2 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants 19, Panthers 16 (Takeaways)

Jaguars 24, Colts 0 (Recap)

Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 (Takeaways)

Patriots 17, Steelers 14 (Takeaways)

Jets 31, Browns 30 (Recap)

Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 (Takeaways)

Lions 36, Commanders 27 (Recap)

Rams 31, Falcons 27 (Recap)

49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 (Takeaways)

Broncos 16, Texans 9 (Recap)

Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 (OT) (Recap)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals complete unfathomable comeback

The Cardinals erased a 20-point comeback in the second half, and somehow the final play was even more insane than the comeback itself. Just as it seemed like the Raiders were going to be in position to attempt a game-winning field goal, Isaiah Simmons popped the ball out of Hunter Renfrow's hands, allowing Byron Murphy to scoop it up and sprint 59 yards into the end zone for the game-winning score. What a way to end the late window!

More. Murray. Magic.

From 20-0 down at half to tied 23-23 at the end of regulation. All the credit goes to Kyler Murray, who led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and two successful two-point conversions to stun the Las Vegas crowd.

Game-winning FG!

No Dak Prescott, no problem for the Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush went 19-for-31 passing for 235 yards and a score, but his most important drive ended with a walk-off 50-yard field goal from Brett Maher. Dallas gets in the win column, while the defending AFC champion Bengals fall to 0-2.

Burrow brings back Bengals

Joe Burrow (six sacks taken) has been under duress all game, but when the Bengals needed a score, he delivered. How about a 19-play, 85-yard drive -- plus a two-point conversion -- to tie the game in the final minutes.

INSANE two-point conversion

Kyler Murray is a magician, pulling the Cardinals within one possession after perhaps the longest two-point conversion attempt in NFL history. Words don't do this justice, so just watch for yourself.

Ramsey's INT seals Rams W

Jalen Ramsey got a lot of flak for his lackluster performance in the Rams' blowout loss to the Bills on opening night. He made up for it against the Falcons, corralling the game-sealing interception in the final seconds to secure Los Angeles' first victory.

Russ delivers

Russell Wilson is attempting to salvage a forgettable day that has the Broncos in a tight matchup with the Texans late. He did so with a beautiful ball to Eric Saubert in extremely tight coverage for the go-ahead score.

Blocked punt TD

The Falcons are somehow not done yet thanks to a rookie Troy Andersen blocking a punt and Lorenzo Carter scooping up the ball and returning it 25 yards for the score.

Parsons eatin'

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, it doesn't matter. No quarterback is safe when Micah Parsons is on the other side. He's now recorded two sacks in each in the first two games -- quite the encore for the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

London scores first TD

The top two wide receivers taken in April's draft both scored their first-career touchdowns Sunday. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 pick of the Jets, found the end zone twice, including the game-winning score in the final seconds. Drake London, the eighth overall selection, got in the end zone, too, on a slant from 4 yards out.

Blocked FG TD!

The Seahawks haven't done anything offensively, but they're on the scoreboard thanks to one of the most electric plays in football. What should have been a routine 20-yard field goal for the 49ers' Robbie Gould turned into rookie Tariq Woolen blocking the kick, the ball bouncing right into the hands of Michael Jackson, and Jackson running unimpeded 85 yards to the house.

Kupp continues to ball

After a slow start, Cooper Kupp is doing what Kupp does best: torch defenses. Make that two touchdowns for last year's receiving triple crown winner. On this score, Kupp left safety Jaylinn Hawkins in the dust with a nasty juke move on his way to pay dirt.

49ers rolling with Jimmy G

With Trey Lance carted off the field with ankle injury, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has stepped in and kept the 49ers in control of the Seahawks. He completed 8 of his 11 passes in the first half for 106 yards and a touchdown as San Francisco holds a 20-point lead at the break.

First-career INT

Who cares that cornerback Decobie Durant played college football at South Carolina State. He was good enough for the Rams to draft him in the fourth round, and he made a big play in his second-career game. The ball hit off the hands of Cordarrelle Patterson and landed right into the hands of Durant, whose 51-yard return set up the Rams' third touchdown: a pitch-and-catch from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

RB throws INT ...

Just as the Seahawks were trying to get back into this game before halftime, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up a trick play that led to reserve running back DeeJay Dallas attempting his first-career pass. It ended about how you would expect: Dallas throwing the ball directly to a 49ers defender to end a promising drive without points.

Pollard scampers for long run

The Cowboys are playing inspired football with backup Cooper Rush under center. Rush threw an opening-drive touchdown to Noah Brown, and then Tony Pollard followed that up with a 47-yard sprint down the left sideline that placed Dallas just outside of the end zone. The Cowboys rewarded Pollard by giving him the ball again, and he delivered with the score.

Dolphins win in improbable fashion

Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns against the Ravens, which is remarkable. Even more remarkable is that four of those came IN THE FOURTH QUARTER! Two of them went to Tyreek Hill, a third went to River Cracraft, and the final and most important score was a seven-yard connection to Jaylen Waddle with just 14 seconds to play.

Jets steal win with comeback late in fourth

A truly miraculous victory for the Jets. They were down 13 points with 90 seconds to play and somehow stole a win from the Browns at home. Here's how it happened: Joe Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown with 1:22 to play, the Jets recovered the onside kick, and then rookie Garrett Wilson caught his second TD of the game with 22 seconds to go. And because Cade York missed an extra point earlier in the game, New York took the lead with an extra point of its own. An interception from Jacoby Brissett sealed an unfathomable loss for Cleveland.

Tua to Tyreek TWICE

The Dolphins refuse to go away. Down by as much as 21, they tied the game after Tua Tagovailoa launched two bombs to Tyreek Hill for the FOURTH and FIFTH touchdowns of the afternoon for Tua.

Jameis throws three picks in fourth



Jameis Winston, who threw a whopping 30 interceptions in 2019, is back to his old ways Sunday against the Buccaneers. Three fourth-quarter possessions, three picks for Winston. The third was by far the worst, with Mike Edwards returning it 68 yards for a touchdown to all but seal the Buccaneers victory.

Chubb x2

Nick Chubb, perhaps the best pure runner in the NFL, has been rock solid again Sunday. He's rushed 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which put the Browns back ahead early in the fourth quarter over the Jets.

Beautiful INT

Jameis Winston wanted Chris Olave on a deep ball near the goal line. Instead, he got a jumping, twisting Jamel Dean coming down with an impressive interception to give the Buccaneers back possession.

HUGE BRAWL

The Buccaneers and Saints do not like each other. Need proof? Look no further than this massive brawl that broke out late in the third quarter of a 3-3 game. Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected as a result.

Lamar to the HOUSE

When negotiating what should be a record-breaking new contract next offseason, Lamar Jackson just needs to put on the film from his game against the Dolphins. Three touchdowns through the air and now one on the ground after outrunning everyone for a 79-yard house call.

Swift is swift!

It looked as though the Lions were about to give up a 20-plus-point lead, but D'Andre Swift eased the minds of Detroit fans with a fantastic individual effort. He fell backwards after catching a pass at the 20-yard line, but with no one around to touch him down, he popped up, made three defenders miss a la Barry Sanders and then waltzed into the end zone.

Muffed punt

The Gunner Olszewski revenge game has not gone the way Gunner Olszewski has wanted it to. Down 10-6, the Steelers were set to get the ball back when Olszewski muffed the punt, allowing the Patriots -- the team Olszewski played for his first three NFL seasons -- to have a first-and-goal opportunity. They capitalized with Damien Harris scoring from two yards out to give New England an 11-point advantage.

Brady continues to struggle vs. Saints

The greatest quarterback of all time just can't figure out the Saints defense. The Buccaneers were shut out, 9-0, in their second meeting with New Orleans a year ago, and they put up a goose egg in the first half against their division rivals Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady is, as expected, not at all happy.

Commanders on the board

It was a first half to forget for Washington, which surrendered 22 points to start the game and went into the locker room with a zero on the scoreboard. The third quarter started off much better, as the Commanders drove 64 yards on five plays and scored their first touchdown on a long pass from Carson Wentz to Curtis Samuel, who held on for the catch despite a big hit.

Hutchinson can't be stopped



The Lions knew Aidan Hutchinson would be productive; it's why they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But three-sacks-in-the-first-half productive? They couldn't have imagined that, but that's exactly what has happened in the first half against the Commanders. Detroit is putting it to Washington, and the rookie pass rusher is a big reason why.

You got Mossed!



Sorry Ahkello Witherspoon, but that's exactly what happened toward the end of the first half of a 3-3 game. Just as Witherspoon thought he was about to corral an interception, Nelson Agholor jumped over him, snatched the ball from his grasp and left him in the dust for the final five yards of a 44-yard score. Catch of the day so far from Agholor.

Lamar dealing

Despite having a rushing touchdown overturned, Lamar Jackson has had an exquisite first half in the Ravens' home opener. He's completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 210 yards and three scores, the first of which went for 75 yards to Rashod Bateman and the second going to Mark Andrews from one yard out.

His third, to DeMarcus Robinson, put the Ravens up 28-7 over the Dolphins.

Travis who?



Many people expected 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne would overtake 2020 undrafted rookie James Robinson as the Jaguars' top running back this season. Through a game and a half, that has not been the case. In Week 1, Robinson outgained Etienne and scored two touchdowns. Robinson's success has continued against the Colts, as his 37-yard touchdown scamper has Jacksonville up double digits versus its division foe.

Robinson is coming back from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered late last season.

Wilson caches first-career TD

The Jets' top draft picks fueled a touchdown on their second drive in Cleveland. Second-round running back Breece Hall rumbled for 23 yards on a third-and-short, and three plays later, No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson hauled in his first-career touchdown catch to tie the game.

Fake punt!

Everyone loves a fake punt, and the Jets executed it perfectly on fourth-and-2 in their own territory. Braden Mann took the snap, set his feet and threw a rope to Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain, keeping the drive alive.

Safety!

Dan Campbell's risk to go for it on fourth-and-goal was unsuccessful, but the consolation prize was that the Commanders were backed up nearly into their own end zone. That's when Carson Wentz Carson Wentz'd, getting stripped by Charles Harris and having the ball bounce out of the end zone for two points for Detroit.

Swift breaks another big run

Two games, two 50-plus-yard runs for the Lions' D'Andre Swift. The third-year running back missed practice most of the week with an ankle injury, but he looked completely fine as he took the handoff to the right, made a few quick cuts left and then outran the Commanders defenders all the way down to the seven-yard line. Unfortunately for Detroit, it came away with no points after a failed attempt on fourth-and-goal.

Opening kickoff fumble!

While the Ravens had the best possible start, the Panthers had one of the worst ones, as Chuba Hubbard fumbled the opening kickoff that immediately set up the Giants inside the red zone. Fortunately for Carolina, the defense held strong to force a three-and-out and force a field goal.

Opening kickoff return TD!

The Ravens received the toss against the Dolphins, but Lamar Jackson and the offense never even stepped onto the field. That's because Devin Duvernay, who scored two receiving touchdowns in the season-opening win, took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a score. What a start for Baltimore!

Super Bowl hopefuls look for first win

Of the four teams who made the conference championship last season, the Chiefs were the only one to come away with a victory in Week 1. Each conference's No. 1 seed also dropped their first game.

All of those teams (Rams, Bengals, 49ers, Packers, Titans) will be looking to forget about their opening results and start playing like clubs who entered the season with high expectations. And aside from the Titans, who are double-digit underdogs to the Bills on "Monday Night Football," they have favorable matchups to get back on track. (The teams are favored by an average of more than nine points in Week 2.)

Win this week, and their respective fan bases can take a deep breath after a worrying start. But lose as more than a touchdown favorite to drop to 0-2, and there will be lots of questions for the coaches and players about what's gone wrong.