NFL Week 11 injuries: Lions rule Matthew Stafford out, Eagles rushing attack in flux and more

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers got Week 11 in the NFL going on Thursday night. Of course, the melee that occurred in the final seconds of the contest and resulted in an indefinite suspension for Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett took over headlines, but injuries also played a part in this game. The Steelers lost both running back James Conner and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in this contest along with a handful of other key players.

As we now turn the page to the rest of the games this weekend, teams have now filed their injury reports and we're getting a better grasp of who will not be on the field for their respective clubs. We've already found out that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be sidelined along with Bengals receiver A.J. Green, but there are a number of names we're continuing to monitor all the way up until Sunday's kickoff.

To find out more on all those players, here's our complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's final injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 11:

Texans at Ravens (-4)

Ravens: TBA

Cowboys at Lions (+6)

: TBA Lions: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), T Rick Wagner (concussion) OUT; DT Damon Harrison Sr. (groin), RB Ty Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin), DB Tracy Walker (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced earlier on Friday that Stafford will once again be sidelined due to his back injury and backup Jeff Driskel will start under center against Dallas. Starting running back Ty Johnson did progress well over the week as he was a full participant for Friday's session.

Saints at Buccaneers (+5.5)

Saints : WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (forearm) OUT

: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (forearm) OUT Buccaneers: OLB Carl Nassib (groin), OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee) OUT; CB Carlton Davis (hip) QUESTIONABLE

The Saints officially ruled out star corner Marshon Lattimore for Sunday after missing the entire week due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Falcons. For New Orleans, that does expose them a bit as Lattimore held Bucs receiver Mike Evans without a catch back in their Week 5 matchup.

For Tampa Bay, Carl Nassib trended in the wrong direction this week after not participating on Friday, so it's no surprise that he's being held out. Carlton Davis was a full participant in practice on Friday, so his prospects of playing Sunday should be looked at positively.

Falcons at Panthers (-4.5)

Falcons : TE Austin Hooper (knee), RB Devonta Freeman (foot), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion) OUT

: TE Austin Hooper (knee), RB Devonta Freeman (foot), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion) OUT Panthers: CB Ross Cockrell (quad) OUT; T Dennis Daley (groin) DOUBTFUL; CB Donte Jackson (hip) QUESTIONABLE

After being a limited participant all week in practice, starting cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) will be back on the field for the first time since Week 5 for the Falcons. As for the players who'll be sidelined for this game, there's no real surprises as Hooper and Freeman were injured in last week's win over New Orleans and will reportedly miss extended time.

The good news for the Panthers is that starting running back Christian McCaffrey, who appeared on the injury report this week with a foot injury, practiced fully both Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation heading into Week 11. Corner James Bradberry (groin) and offensive tackle Greg Little (concussion) were full participants on Friday and do not have injury designations either. Daley, meanwhile, did practice all week, which means Carolina may be down their starting left tackle.

Jaguars at Colts (-2.5)

Jaguars : TE Seth Devalve (oblique) DOUBTFUL

: TE Seth Devalve (oblique) DOUBTFUL Colts: WR Parris Campbell (hand), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) OUT; CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle), TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Jacksonville has just one player listed on its injury report and are overall pretty healthy heading into this matchup that'll see quarterback Nick Foles return from IR.

Colts head coach Frank Reich made it official on Friday noting that quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start on Sunday after missing last week's contest due to a knee injury. Brissett practiced fully all week and is now ready to return to the field. The same cannot be said for T.Y. Hilton, who will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury he suffered in a non-contact portion of practice on Oct. 30.

Broncos at Vikings (-10)

Vikings: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), DT Linval Joseph (knee), OL Josh Kline (concussion), S Anthony Harris (groin) OUT; s Andrew Sendejo (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Minnesota will once again be without star receiver Adam Thielen as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that's been nagging him dating back to Week 7. Sidelining Thielen for Week 11 does make a bit more sense for the Vikings when you consider they are on the horizon of their bye week in Week 12. Given that upcoming break, it seems wise for Minnesota to simply rest Thielen for a long as possible so that he's full recovered hopefully by Week 13.

Jets at Redskins (-2.5)

Jets : OL Ryan Kalil (knee), DB Matthias Farley (quad), LB Paul Worrilow (quad), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) OUT; DB Darryl Roberts (calf) DOUBTFUL; RB Le'Veon Bell (ribs, knee, illness), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: OL Ryan Kalil (knee), DB Matthias Farley (quad), LB Paul Worrilow (quad), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) OUT; DB Darryl Roberts (calf) DOUBTFUL; RB Le'Veon Bell (ribs, knee, illness), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Redskins: DL Tim Settle (hamstring), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), RB Chris Thompson (toe), TE Vernon Davis (concussion) OUT; S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

New York will be without starting center Ryan Kalil once again as he continues to deal with his knee injury. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, but then was sidelined for Thursday and Friday. After not practicing on Wednesday, running back Le'Veon Bell was able to practice on a limited fashion to end the week, leaving the door open for him to play this weekend.

For Washington, they'll be without running back Chris Thompson as he continues to deal with his toe injury. Meanwhile, fellow running back Adrian Peterson returned to practice on Friday fully after not participating on Thursday due to a toe injury. He carries no injury designation heading into Week 11.

Bills at Dolphins (+6.5)

Bills : DE Jerry Hughes (groin) QUESTIONABLE

: DE Jerry Hughes (groin) QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: CB Ken Webster (ankle) OUT; DE Taco Charlton (elbow), S Reshad Jones (chest), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Buffalo comes into this contest pretty healthy as Jerry Hughes is the only player listed with an injury designation. He didn't practice on Friday after popping up on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury, so he may be trending downward for this contest. Meanwhile, tight end Dawson Knox also appear on the injury report this week, but was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation for Week 11.

Despite being questionable for Sunday, Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (chest) was a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, so he should be good to go for this weekend. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury this week, but he did practice fully throughout and carries no designation.

Cardinals at 49ers (-10)

Patriots at Eagles (+3.5)

Patriots : S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), LB John Simon (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

: S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), LB John Simon (elbow) QUESTIONABLE Eagles: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), RB Darren Sproles (quad) OUT; RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Rookie running back Damien Harris and receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski were both added the Patriots injury report on Friday, so their statuses will be worth watching throughout the weekend. Harris has seen limited playing time this season, but Olszewski has been a key piece in the return game.

For the Eagles, they announced on Friday that Darren Sproles will be out for the season due to a torn right hip flexor muscle. With Sproles shut down and Howard's status for Sunday in question, Philly did sign veteran running back Jay Ajayi to pair with rookie Miles Sanders.

Bengals at Raiders (-11.5)

Bengals : WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle) OUT; DT Geno Atkins (ankle), RT Bobby Hart (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

: WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle) OUT; DT Geno Atkins (ankle), RT Bobby Hart (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE. Raiders: T David Sharpe (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) OUT; WR Dwayne Harris (foot), T Trent Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Bengals placed corner Dre Kirkpatrick on injured reserve on Friday, which puts an end to his season. Kirkpatrick had been sidelined for a month after hurting his knee against the Ravens . Meanwhile, A.J. Green is still not on the field after head coach Zac Taylor initially thought the receiver's return would be sooner rather than later.

After being limited in practice this week for the Raiders, starting offensive tackle Trent Brown did not participate in Friday's session and is questionable. Corner Lamarcus Joyner did not practice all week, it's not surprising he'll miss this game.

Bears at Rams (-6.5)

Bears : TE Trey Burton (calf), LB Isaiah Irving (quad), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow), TE Adam Shaheen (foot) OUT; RB David Montgomery (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

: TE Trey Burton (calf), LB Isaiah Irving (quad), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow), TE Adam Shaheen (foot) OUT; RB David Montgomery (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Rams: TBA

Bears head coach Matt Nagy noted on Friday that Montgomery will be a game-time decision for Sunday. The rookie running back rolled his ankle during Wednesday's practice, was sidelined for Thursday's session, but was able to return on a limited basis on Friday. If he doesn't go, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen will carry a major workload in the backfield.

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)

