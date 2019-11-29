NFL Week 13 injuries: JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out, Ryan Kerrigan to miss first game of his career

Week 13 got off to an early start, as six teams were in action on Thanksgiving. The Chicago Bears rallied to beat the Detroit Lions -- even though quarterback David Blough was impressive in his first NFL start, the Buffalo Bills shocked the Dallas Cowboys in Texas and the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

There will be 16 teams in action come 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and six more teams kick off in the 4 p.m. ET hour. There are several important players who will be out or are in danger of missing Sunday's game. Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 13 as teams begin to finalize their injury reports.

Packers (-6.5) at Giants

Brown and Bulaga were limited participants in practice on Friday, while Redmond was a full participant.

With both Engram and Ellison out, Kaden Smith is expected to start at tight end after playing nearly every snap for the Giants in Week 12. He caught five passes for 17 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bears. Tate being ruled out due to a concussion is a big deal for this Giants team. He caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown last Sunday and has been rookie quarterback Daniel Jones' No. 1 target.

Redskins at Panthers (-10)

Kerrigan has started every game that Washington has played since he was drafted in 2011. That streak of 139 games will come to an end on Sunday. He's still in concussion protocol and will be unable to suit up this weekend. The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 24 combined tackles, and 4.5 sacks in 11 games this season.

Kyle Allen has been sacked nine times over the past two games and it's looking like he will be without Little on Sunday. Moton was limited all week, so it appears he has a good chance to suit up. Reid sat out of practice on Wednesday and returned as a limited participant on Thursday. He sat out on Friday, which leaves us wondering how he's really feeling coming into this weekend. If he can't go, Colin Jones is listed as his backup on the depth chart.

49ers at Ravens (-5.5)

Titans at Colts (-2.5)

With Malcolm Butler out for the season due to a broken wrist, Sims had been taking a large amount of snaps over the past couple of weeks. With him out on Sunday, Tye Smith should have a chance to shine.

Hilton has been hampered by his calf injury for weeks, and it appears to be getting worse. He was on a pitch count for last week's game against the Texans and didn't look like himself. He had three receptions for 18 yards and dropped a couple of passes. Hilton practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday, but was held out on Thursday and Friday. The Colts are battling to remain in second place in the AFC South, and Hilton's absence is definitely going to be felt.

Eagles (-10) at Dolphins

The Eagles could be missing two big offensive playmakers on Sunday, as both Ertz and Howard are listed as questionable. Both were limited participants in practice on Friday, and Howard was able to practice all week. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), offensive guard Brandon Brooks (illness), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle), right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion), left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and quarterback Carson Wentz (right hand) all practiced fully on Friday and are expected to be in the lineup on Sunday.

Wide receivers Albert Wilson (hip, chest) and Allen Hurns (ankle) were limited in practice to start the week, but both were full participants on Friday. Webster was a full participant in practice on Friday as well, while Crawley and Parker were limited. All things considered, things look pretty good this week for the already banged-up Dolphins.

Buccaneers (-1.5) at Jaguars

After playing in his first game since early November last week, Nassib is again questionable due to an illness. He did not practice at all this week. Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday, but Bruce Arians says that he will play on Sunday.

Harrison has been ruled out due to a concussion. He did not practice all week. The Jaguars are in danger of missing Herndon in the secondary as well, as he was limited on Friday due to a shoulder injury.

Jets (-3) at Bengals

All players listed as questionable for the Jets participated in practice this week in some capacity. Mosley will miss yet another game, and you have to wonder if he will return at all this season. According to Rich Cimini, Brandon Shell should start for Edoga at right tackle.

Green was again sidelined in practice this week due to his ankle injury. He's yet to play in a game this season for the winless Bengals. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate figure to get most of Andy Dalton's targets this week.

Browns (-2) at Steelers

Murray will miss his fifth straight game due to a knee injury. Vernon has a shot to return since suffering a knee injury in the Browns' Week 9 matchup against the Broncos. Robinson remains in concussion protocol, but the Browns aren't ready to rule him out for Sunday. Freddie Kitchens also said that they haven't determined whether tight end David Njoku will play. Odell Beckham Jr. was limited in practice at the beginning of the week due to a groin injury, but it appears he will be fine for Sunday.

Smith-Schuster sported a "sizable brace" on Wednesday and he has been ruled out for Sunday. Conner is also doubtful, which means Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell could receive the majority of carries in the backfield. Quarterback Devlin Hodges has his work cut out for him this week.

Rams (-2.5) at Cardinals

Raiders at Chiefs (-10)

Raiders : WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) OUT; OT Trent Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) OUT; OT Trent Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: RB Damien Williams (rib) OUT

Renfrow broke a rib and punctured his lung in last week's loss to the Jets. It's possible that he misses the rest of his rookie season. Brown was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was held out on Friday due to a knee injury. While safety Lamarcus Joyner was limited in practice all week, he's good to go on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Williams did not practice all week after sustaining a rib injury against the Chargers in Mexico City. He will not play this Sunday. The Chiefs have some good news entering Week 13, however, as Tyreek Hill was a full participant in practice all week after injuring his hamstring against the Chargers. The Chiefs should also have cornerback Kendall Fuller (right thumb) back for the first time since Week 6.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

Patriots (-3.5) at Texans

Vikings at Seahawks (-3)

