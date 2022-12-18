We are coming down the stretch of the 2022 regular season and there are just four weeks for clubs to jockey for playoff positioning. On Thursday, we saw the 49ers punch their ticket to an NFC West crown with a win over the Seahawks and there are a handful of other clinching scenarios on the line this weekend.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 15. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Eagles (-9) at Bears

Claypool was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury along with Wesco. Given that, it's not a shock to see the coaching staff ultimately rule them out. Quarterback Justin Fields was on the injury report as a DNP on Wednesday due to an illness, but practiced fully the past two days and does not carry a designation.

The Eagles, who own the NFL's top record at 12-1, are also blessed with great health entering Week 15 as Blankenship is the only player listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Falcons at Saints (-4)

Edoga is the only Falcons player to receive a designation for Week 15, so the club is largely healthy heading into this matchup. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) was the only other player listed on the injury report this week due to injury, but he was back on the field Friday after missing Thursday's session.

Gray and Washington did not practice on Friday, which doesn't bode well for them suiting up on Sunday. Lattimore was limited throughout the week, while defensive end Cameron Jordan and tackle Ryan Ramczyk were full participants on Friday and carry no designation.

Lions (-1.5) at Jets

A bug does seem to be hitting the Lions as a handful of players are listed with an illness, headlined by rookie Hutchinson. He did not participate in practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday and has since been listed as questionable.

White will be out which means quarterback Zach Wilson will make his return to the starting lineup. Wilson struggled all season and has a lot to prove as he steps in again. Williams did not not practice all week and CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports he won't play.

Steelers at Panthers (-3)

The Steelers' won't have Pickett, who is inactive. Mitch Trubisky will get the start.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that Moore will be a game-time decision due to his ankle injury that limited him in practice on Friday. As for Shenault Jr., he practiced on a limited basis all week. Meanwhile, Woods was a full participant on Friday.

Cowboys (-4) at Jaguars

Dallas only has one player out for its game against the Jaguars this week -- Ferguson -- who remains in concussion protocol. Ferguson left in the second quarter of last week's game and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. The Cowboys will have starting Dalton Schultz take the bulk of the tight end role.

The biggest news out of the Jaguars injury report is Lawrence, who did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday. Lawrence has been dealing with injury for the last few weeks.

Chiefs (-14) at Texans

Jones popped up on the injury report on Friday after an illness held him out of practice. Naturally, his status will be worth monitoring throughout the weekend. As for Toney, he was limited in practice all week, but hasn't played in a game since Week 11 so it still does seem like a coin flip if he'll suit up. Fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman practiced with the team for the third straight day, but Andy Reid did say he was leaning away from activating him off of IR before this matchup against Houston, so it may be another week before we see him.

The Texans have quite a few players out this week, including a pair of wide receivers. The Chiefs already have the advantage and with Houston beat up it will only be more difficult for them to face an AFC powerhouse.

Cardinals at Broncos (-3)

The Cardinals have quite a few players on their injury report this week. All questionable players were limited in Friday's practice, except for Hamilton, who did not practice. Quarterback Colt McCoy, who came in to play for quarterback Kyler Murray after he went down with an injury, was limited most of the week with a neck injury. He was a full participant on Friday.

The biggest name on the other side is of course Wilson, who is out this week with a concussion. He was a full participant on Friday, but will still be sidelined for Sunday's matchup. Brett Rypien gets the start.

Patriots at Raiders (-1)

The Patriots defense took a hit last week when Jack Jones went down with a knee injury. Jones was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. The already struggling offense could be without some key pieces, with their most reliable running back Stevenson questionable and limited in practice on Friday. With Harris and Meyers also questionable and Parker out, we could see quarterback Mac Jones having some issues finding an open man.

Jacobs was limited in practice all week, dealing with what he calls a "nasty" finger injury suffered last week against the Rams. However, the league's leading rusher is expected to play.

Titans at Chargers (-3)

The Titans will take on the Chargers offense without their sack leader, as Autry is out for another week, marking his fourth straight missed game. Hilliard is out following a neck injury he suffered last week.

According to coach Brandon Staley, James is "progressing" and while his status is not yet set in stone for this week, Staley says there is improvement.

Bengals (-3.5) at Buccaneers

While both Boyd and Higgins are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in Tampa, the two Bengals receivers did practice fully on Friday after being limited throughout the early portions of the week. That upward trajectory in participation is encouraging for their availability Sunday. Meanwhile, Hilton, Hurst and Hendrickson all were unable to hit the practice field all week, so them ultimately being ruled out isn't a massive surprise.

The Bucs have a lot of key players in their injury report this week. The defense has struggled more this season and now it will have to fill holes due to injury. Wirfs has not played since the Buccaneers game in late November, and head coach Todd Bowles says he is one of the team's game-time decisions.

Giants at Commanders (-5)

Williams practiced on a limited basis all week and is officially questionable. As was the case earlier in the week, running back Saquon Barkley wasn't even listed on the injury report let alone given a designation. Outside linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve.

Washington is listing Young as questionable for this matchup against New York, giving him a chance to make his season debut on Sunday. He practiced all week on a limited basis, which would seemingly trend well for his prospects of suiting up.

Rams at Packers (-7), Monday

