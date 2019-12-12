NFL Week 15 QB Rankings: What Mitchell Trubisky's recent run of success means for the Bears moving forward

The Bears might have a problem on their hands. Their quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, is showing signs of life after a mostly comatose opening 10 games to his third season, bringing the Bears to the edge of the playoff picture, and turning what was once a relatively easy decision to move on from him after the season into a more nuanced and complicated one.

In starts 1-10 this season, Trubisky completed 62.2 percent of his passes, averaged 5.8 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, and posted an 80.5 passer rating. The Bears went 5-5 in that span, a testament to their defense. In his past two starts, Trubisky completed 75.4 percent of his passes, averaged 8.4 yards per attempt, threw six touchdowns and two interceptions, and posted a 116.9 passer rating. The Bears went 2-0 in that span.

What's also notable is that Trubisky went from averaging 2.2 rushing attempts, 7.6 rushing yards, and 0.1 rushing touchdowns per game in starts 1-10 to averaging seven rushing attempts, 33.5 rushing yards, and 0.5 rushing touchdowns per game in starts 11-12. It's notable because Trubisky's ability and willingness to inflict damage with his legs a year ago is what made him the league's third-best quarterback by total QBR, a metric that takes into account a quarterback's contributions as a runner. Why Trubisky stopped running for most of this season will never quite make sense. Was it due to an injury? Or were the Bears trying to prove he could win from the pocket?

In short, it's difficult to remain unimpressed when watching the film from the past couple weeks as Trubisky displayed the traits that baited the Bears into trading up one spot for him in the 2017 draft when quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still available.

There's the arm:

And there'e the athleticism:

All of this, in the short term, is good news for the Bears. At 4-6 a few weeks ago, the Bears were dead. At 7-6 today, they still need to win out and get some help to qualify for the postseason, but at the very least, they're alive. They have hope. On a far more basic level, it's actually fun to watch the Bears again. For fans of a franchise that never properly appreciated Jay Cutler when they had him and have otherwise seen way too much dreadful quarterback play, don't discount how much that matters. The Bears almost certainly won't make the playoffs -- according to SportsLine simulations conducted by Stephen Oh, their playoff odds reside at three percent -- but at least it doesn't feel like torture to watch them play football.

What's important is the long term. While Trubisky has played well the past two weeks and has brought temporary hope, the Bears cannot use these two games as evidence that he's still their future franchise quarterback. Trubisky has played well, but so many of his throws are the kinds of throws that NFL quarterbacks are supposed to be able to make nine out of 10 times. Trubisky has played well, but it's not like he's never played well before. He's done this exact same thing before -- as recently as last December. It's what he's done for most of his young career.

He's always been capable of stringing together a few quality performances. What he's always lacked is consistency on both a throw-to-throw and game-to-game basis. Even in his past two performances, he's demonstrated his inconsistencies with two of the uglier interceptions you'll see all season.

The first occurred because he didn't pull the trigger when Allen Robinson immediately gained separation.

NFL Game Pass



The second happened because he refused to throw the ball away and instead tried to make an impossible pass.

NFL Game Pass

Last December, Trubisky strung together a three-game stretch to close the regular season that most Bears fans pointed to as evidence of his ascent. Against the Packers, 49ers, and Vikings, Trubisky completed 75.9 percent of his passes, averaged 7.8 yards per attempt, threw three touchdowns and no interceptions, and posted a 109.7 passer rating. It turns out, though, that three-game stretch wasn't a sign of progress. It was merely a fluke. Chances are, this current stretch, however long it extends, is also a fluke.

He's always been an inconsistent quarterback, capable of hitting such great heights (remember when he threw six touchdowns against the Buccaneers last year?) and sinking to the lowest of lows (see: the first 10 games of this season). The question coming into this season was if he would finally be able to become a consistently adequate quarterback. Regardless of what he does between now and January, the answer to that question is no.



You'd think, given their history, Bears fans would be used to this kind of thing. Back in 2013, Josh McCown pieced together one of the best four-game stretches by a backup ever when he filled in for an injured Jay Cutler and threw nine touchdowns and one interception. Throughout that entire season, in five starts and eight total appearances, McCown threw 13 touchdowns and only one pick. There were some who wanted the team to sign McCown, not Cutler, to a long-term deal. Obviously, we all know that McCown did not maintain that level of production in Tampa Bay, New York or Philadelphia. Every NFL quarterback is capable of stringing together a good stretch every now and then.

It's OK to enjoy Trubisky's success and to praise him for improving. I even think it's OK for the Bears to bring him back next year considering he only carries a cap hit of $9.2 million. But what the Bears can't do is look at the past two games and whatever happens in the final three games and decide he's shown enough signs of progress to be still considered their future franchise quarterback.

They can bring him back, but they also need to bring in another viable option. This year's quarterback market figures to be deep, with quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr, and Jameis Winston (*gulp*) potentially available. Even though the Bears are lacking a first-round pick, they'll have options. And really, that's what this comes down to: giving themselves more options.

Trubisky might still be an option. With an affordable contract, they can afford to keep him around to find out. But they can't make Trubisky their only option. With a still Super Bowl-caliber defense, depending on Trubisky to do something he's never done before -- be a consistently adequate quarterback -- would be malpractice. Trubisky is playing well right now, but the Bears can't be tricked into thinking he's turned the corner. It's more likely this is an aberration.

