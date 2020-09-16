What would an NFL season be without constant monitoring of the injury reports? In a physical game, the health of a team can be as important as anything else, and already we've got quite a few big names to track entering the second week of regular-season action. Who's missing practice? Who's in danger of possibly sitting out Week 2?

We've got everything you need to know in this league-wide injury report, complete with game-day designations for "Thursday Night Football" and Wednesday practice reports for everyone else.

Bengals at Browns (-6)

Cincy will be limited along the D-line, but more notable are the club's omissions from the final report. Starting defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) is a full go after starting the week limited, and kicker Randy Bullock (calves) is apparently ready for a shot at redemption after two straight full practices.

The Browns remain very banged up, especially on defense -- the same unit that surrendered nearly 40 points in Week 1. Both Williams and Johnson seem like genuine game-time decisions and could be more likely to sit because of the short week. Landry, meanwhile, is probably more likely to suit up after playing through pain in the opener.

Wednesday practice report notes

Rams at Eagles (PK)

The Eagles got some great news with the return of running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) to practice. Both starters sat out Week 1 and were sorely missed. Assuming they play, as expected, they should both help quarterback Carson Wentz rebound against Los Angeles. Philly was, however, missing starting defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion) on Wednesday.

Giants at Bears (-5.5)

More to come.

Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5)

More to come.

49ers (-7) at Jets

San Francisco could be down multiple cornerbacks against New York, with Richard Sherman going to injured reserve and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) missing Wednesday's practice.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-9)

Carolina may be a little shorthanded on defense, with DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye) limited at Wednesday's practice and DT Kawann Short (foot) missing the session altogether.

Tom Brady could be down a top target in this divisional battle, as WR Chris Godwin (concussion) missed practice and will have to clear concussion protocol before returning. Coach Bruce Arians said he'll be "very cautious" with the wideout, who didn't show symptoms on Monday or Tuesday, so Week 2 could be off the table.

Lions at Packers (-6)

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was a no-go at practice for Detroit on Wednesday, and while it's too early to rule him out after the Lions held him out of Week 1 for precautionary reasons, he's not necessarily off to a great start to play in Green Bay.

Bills (-5.5) at Dolphins

WR John Brown (foot) was absent from practice despite cleanly playing more than 90 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in a big Week 1 victory. If he doesn't return by Friday, Gabriel Davis could be in line for a big role opposite Stefon Diggs. On defense, LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) was also sidelined from Wednesday's work.

In Miami, WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) reportedly has a "real chance" to return against Buffalo after an early exit from Week 1.

Broncos at Steelers (-7.5)

Denver RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) did not practice Wednesday and is reportedly set to miss a few weeks, but coach Vic Fangio deemed the former Pro Bowler "day-to-day" and would not rule him out against Pittsburgh. Don't count on Lindsay playing. WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) was limited at practice after missing Week 1 with an AC joint sprain, at least giving him a shot to make his debut in Steel City. More good news out wide: Rookie K.J. Hamler (hamstring) was a full participant on Wednesday.

Vikings at Colts (-3)

More to come.

Jaguars at Titans (-9)

Jags pass rusher Josh Allen (calf) was expected to miss the start of this week's practice while dealing with cramps, but he could still be on track to suit up against Tennessee.

Washington at Cardinals (-6.5)

More to come.

Chiefs (-8.5) at Chargers

More to come.

Ravens (-7) at Texans

RB Duke Johnson (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice after leaving Week 1 and could still be on track to back up David Johnson against Baltimore.

Patriots at Seahawks (-4)

More to come.

Saints (-5.5) at Raiders

Star Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is all but guaranteed to miss not only Week 2 but possibly several games afterward now that his high-ankle sprain is reportedly worse than initially anticipated.