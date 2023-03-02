INDIANAPOLIS — After getting responses from nearly 1,300 NFL players this year, the NFL Players Association has put together its first-ever team report cards from players who evaluate all clubs' treatment of players.

When the survey results are released Wednesday afternoon, players and teams will learn that the Washington Commanders rank last in the NFL in this first-ever report card.

"Besides the strength coaches who received great feedback and grades as one of the best groups in the league," the NFLPA states, "the rest of the club's operations and facilities were rated by player respondents at the bottom of every single category."

Those categories include: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel.

The Minnesota Vikings were the top-ranked team, followed by the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Chargers ranked 30th, followed by the Arizona Cardinals, with the Commanders rounding out the bottom.

The Commanders received an "F" for treatment of families and "F-minuses" in training room, locker room and team travel.

The NFLPA isn't demanding action take place, per se. But union president JC Tretter says the actionable items will be rather clear.

"I'm not expecting teams to knock down their facilities and rebuild them in the next three months," Tretter said. "But some of the clear choices where you just have to decide are we going to treat players better? These can be fixed very, very quickly and we'll be able to figure out whether it is being cheap or it is ignorance, that'll be solved in Year 2 for sure.

"It's going to be very clear what the next steps should be. if you're unwilling to take those steps then that tells us a lot going into the following year."

The survey found that three teams don't provide dinners for players on work days. Six teams don't give players first-class seats when they travel, and seven teams have their players room with teammates at hotels on road trips.

The Bengals, for example, were the only team to not provide supplements for their players. Their cafeteria, Tretter said, is locked on their day off even when players are asked to come in to work out.

"Some guys think this is normal, this is what it is," Tretter said. "And those are the little quality of life things that really puts into perspective what decisions your team is making when given the option to do something for you."

The full survey will be available on nflpa.com Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the final rankings: