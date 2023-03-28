Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still does not know where he will play in 2023, but he is certainly making his presence known to all 32 clubs. The 30-year-old was seen talking with coaches and owners at the NFL owners meeting in Arizona on Tuesday.

Beckham lives in the state, so why not stop by and chat with your possible future bosses? Beckham made his rounds to those at the meeting, but when talking to the media, he would not give much away on where he wants to go.

Beckham declined to speak to the media, just saying, "All love," when he was asked about the New York Jets (per SNYtv). His agent, Zeke Sandhu, also did not give much away, saying they were just there to "get some sun" (per Cleveland.com).

The free agent was seen speaking to teams that have shown interest, as well as those who have said they will not be signing Beckham.

Beckham met with the Baltimore Ravens and said (per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson), "The love was there, good meeting…(Lot of) people and teams I bumped into."

The wide receiver and Sandhu had a lengthy conversation with Jets general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh (per the New York Daily News). With future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers making his claim that he intends to play for the Jets next season, the team could draw interest from Beckham.

Beckham was also seen greeting Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, but his old team is not interested in pursuing him (per Cleveland.com).

OBJ also spoke to Les Snead, the general manager of his former, team the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are the last team Beckham played for before an ACL injury sidelined him for the 2022 season. Beckham went down during Los Angeles' Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham also caught up with Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

He made sure to make his rounds, speaking with Troy Aikman, too.

Beckham has been linked to his old team, the New York Giants, and head coach Brian Daboll admitted that the two parties texted each other "once or twice" (per the New York Daily News).

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time second-team All Pro and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career.