Odell Beckham reportedly seen in Russell Westbrook dance-off days before game

Sunday night's Giants game was an unmitigated disaster for the New York Giants, with Eli Manning and Co. unable to move the ball against what was expected to be a below average Cowboys defense in a 19-3 loss.

Eli was under siege the entire game and without short-yardage security blanket Odell Beckham on the floor with an ankle injury, Manning couldn't move the ball. Last year the Giants at least countered their inability to protect Manning by throwing slant after slant after slant after slant after slant to Beckham until he broke one. His absence was notable.

Sound the hot take tabloid siren then, because Beckham was spotted DANCING IN A CLUB just days before he missed the game against the Cowboys. According to a report from the New York Post's Page Six, Beckham spent Thursday night engaging in a dance off with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

From Page Six:

New York Giant Odell Beckham Jr. and Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook took things off the court and onto the dance floor Thursday at Catch NYC's sixth anniversary bash. Spies tell us the football and basketball players had a dance battle as Wyclef Jean performed onstage.

This could mean nothing and probably does mean nothing -- dancing at a club is slightly different than sprinting around a football field and making cuts at top speed -- but it will almost certainly spiral into a major issue at some point. Beckham was unable to practice last Monday, spending the day riding a bike on the sideline.

"I'm itching to get out there, let me just say that," Beckham said last week. "We have a very good matchup. We have a very good game plan. It's going to be a very good game. I know on this side -- I don't know what's going on over there -- but I know the Giants are coming with it. Set the tone for the season and really start things off the way we want and get us on the right path. So, I know for sure we're coming with it, and we look to take advantage of the mismatches and the opportunities they do have in their defense."

The Giants did the opposite of that against the Cowboys, limping out of the gate with a poor offensive performance. They now get to host the Lions on Monday night of Week 2. If Beckham is missing again and the Giants lose to a questionable defense again, there is going to be a lot more noise about the superstar's contract situation and his dance club activities.