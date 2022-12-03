Aaron Rodgers won't have his left tackle for the Green Bay Packers' Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears, as David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday, and will be out for this weekend.

Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter that he thought he strained his abdomen or something related to his abdomen on Friday morning. He brought the issue up to the Packers team doctor, and next thing he knew, he was under the knife. The 31-year-old said the procedure went well.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Bakhtiari has been a mainstay on the injury report this season with his knee issue, and has missed three of 12 games. On Dec. 31, 2020, Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice. With him suffering the injury so late in the year, he appeared in only the final regular-season game in 2021. It appeared he was getting more comfortable as of late, however, as Bakhtiari hasn't missed an offensive snap in three games. That streak will end Sunday.

With the five-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler out this week, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins are options to start on the left side, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bakhtiari is not the only NFL player that has had to undergo an appendectomy this season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow missed practice time in the preseason with one, Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had an appendectomy in late August, New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson had surgery for his appendix in September and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had his appendectomy just last month.