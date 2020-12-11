All good things must come to an end and the most impressive win streak in NFL history is over. The New England Patriots snapped their run of consecutive 10-win seasons at 17 -- snapped in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots fell to 6-7 on the season, meaning they can only win a maximum of nine games in 2020. New England hasn't won fewer than 10 games in a season since finishing 9-7 in 2002 as this is just the third time head coach Bill Belichick has failed to win 10 games with the Patriots (New England went 5-11 in Belichick's first season with the team in 2000).

The Patriots run of 17 consecutive seasons is unmatched in NFL history. New England went an astonishing 212-60 during the streak (not counting the 2020 season) -- an incredible .779 winning percentage. The Patriots won an incredible 16 AFC East titles and made the postseason in 16 of those 17 seasons (they missed the playoffs in 2008 at 11-5). New England reached the conference championship game 12 times and the Super Bowl eight times -- winning five of them.

The San Francisco 49ers have the second-longest streak of consecutive 10-win seasons at 16 (1983 to 1998), a streak the Patriots surpassed last year. San Francisco went 190-57-1 with 12 NFC West titles during their streak, reaching the conference championship game nine times and the Super Bowl four times -- winning all four appearances. San Francisco made the playoffs in 15 of those 16 seasons, missing the postseason in 1991 with a 10-6 record.

San Francisco and New England are the only two franchises that have 10+ consecutive seasons of 10+ wins. Here are the longest streaks of 10+ win seasons in NFL history:

New England Patriots (2003-2019) -- 17 San Francisco 49ers (1983-1998) -- 16 Indianapolis Colts (2002-2010) -- 9 Dallas Cowboys (1975-1981) -- 7 Dallas Cowboys (1968-1973) -- 6 Kansas City Chiefs (2015-Present) -- 6 Miami Dolphins (1970-1975) -- 6 Los Angeles Rams (1973-1978) -- 6

The Patriots' impressive streak appears to be unmatched in NFL history. Even Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs need to have 11 straight 10-win seasons just to match them. New England needs to win out to keep their NFL record 20 consecutive winning seasons (Cowboys) intact, a streak that started in 2001.