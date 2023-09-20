Chiefs star Travis Kelce is rumored to be dating singer Taylor Swift, but they might not be the only celebrity couple in the works. Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has begun spending time with Kim Kardashian, according to People magazine.

Beckham, 30, and Kardashian, 42, "are hanging out" now that the former has split with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood, per People. While TMZ reports the pair are "strictly" friends after connecting over mutual acquaintances, Kardashian is apparently "open to finding love again." She famously divorced from rapper and businessman Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, in 2022.

Beckham also has a child, 1-year-old Zydn, with Wood. They were reportedly together for close to four years.

This wouldn't be the first time Kardashian has been romantically linked to a big-name athlete. Prior to her marriage to West, the model and media personality briefly dated former Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin, a two-time Pro Bowler, in 2010. She also dated former Saints running back and USC star Reggie Bush starting in 2007. And she was infamously married to former NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 for just 72 days, with several media outlets reporting the relationship was a publicity stunt.

Beckham is in his first year with the Ravens after spending all of 2022 out of football, recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He left Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals early with an ankle injury, though head coach John Harbaugh has downplayed its seriousness.