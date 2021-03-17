Welcome to the wildest Wednesday of the NFL offseason: The officially official start of free agency. You couldn't have picked a better day to get an NFL newsletter, if we're being honest. John Breech is busy convincing himself that Andy Dalton was a smart signing by the Chicago Bears (yeah, I know), so you've got me -- Cody Benjamin, the man with two first names -- to guide you through all the latest from around the NFL on this fine and frenetic afternoon.

We've got all the latest on free agency, trade possibilities, quarterback movement and much more:

Today's show: Making sense of QB moves in Chicago, around NFL

The Bears, apparently, are not getting Russell Wilson despite reported attempts to pry the superstar from Seattle this week. But what are we to make of their Plan B, taking a one-year flyer on ex-Cowboys backup Andy Dalton? The Bears, after all, have been more publicly desperate for quarterback help than just about any team this offseason, and they've reportedly been working like crazy to land either Wilson or Deshaun Watson, the other elite name perceived to be available.

That depends whom you ask on the Pick Six NFL Podcast (listen and subscribe right here). On Wednesday's episode, a comprehensive recap of Tuesday's major moves and QB activity, John Breech insisted that Dalton was the most logical addition for general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, who are on the hot seat: Dalton has a history with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and "what you don't wanna do is bring in a quarterback who's basically starting from scratch."

Neither Will Brinson nor Ryan Wilson, however, were buying Breech's defense of the longtime Bengals starter. Brinson deemed Dalton "a poor man's Kirk Cousins" after debate over whether Dalton can be the second-best QB in the NFC North. Wilson, on the other hand, argued that Chicago is basically replacing Mitchell Trubisky, who's all but guaranteed to play elsewhere in 2021, with two inferior QBs in Dalton and incumbent backup Nick Foles.

Catch the entire discussion, as well as talk about Wilson and Watson's future, plus QB moves in Washington and New Orleans, on Wednesday's episode.

2. Top 10 remaining free agents: Wide receivers headline the best available

Even after a flurry of activity to kick off the week, there are plenty of big names still on the board as free agency officially gets underway. Bryan DeArdo identified the top 10 veterans still available, and wide receivers headline the list, with three of the first five playing the position and still due for lucrative deals despite a quiet initial market:

3. Insider notes: Eagles brass quietly exploring Deshaun Watson trade

The Texans insist they won't trade their star QB, but even if they do, the likely landing spots have been limited to a few teams: The Bears, Broncos, Panthers and Jets among them. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, a dark horse for Watson just happens to reside in the NFC East ... and should not be discounted when it comes to potentially striking a blockbuster deal:

The Eagles are always among the most aggressive exploring trades, and general manager Howie Roseman is as willing a dealmaker as there is in the NFL. Blockbuster trades are a particular specialty, including unconventional deals (i.e. the Carson Wentz trades they have pulled off). Some in the Eagles brass would try to pooh-pooh the idea of their interest (in Watson) by noting there must be about 30 teams paying close attention to this situation, but my sense is this is much more than an idea on the periphery; I get the sense this is something ownership and management would very much like to make happen.



4. Free agency grades: Bucs, Chiefs, Jets leading the way with smart deals

Who's striking gold in free agency? Who's burning money? We reviewed all 32 teams through the first few days of offseason activity to assign grades for each, and only three clubs got a clean "A" for their early forays into free agency. Two of them happen to be fresh off a Super Bowl appearance. There's still plenty of time for others to improve their own rosters this spring, but for now, we like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Jets as 2021's smartest dealmakers:

Chiefs: The Chiefs knocked it out of the park as soon as they agreed to terms with Patriots lineman Joe Thuney, who isn't necessarily a world-beater up front but can play literally every spot and do it well. Protecting Patrick Mahomes is key, and he will do that.



Jets: This is what it looks like for a New York team to spend smartly. Corey Davis and Carl Lawson can be top 15 players at premium positions, and both instantly improve the Jets' chances. Jarrad Davis' deal is a little rich, but he's a high-upside plug-in, too.



Buccaneers: Like their Super Bowl opponent, they've knocked it out of the park. To retain all their key free agents, save for maybe Leonard Fournette, is a minor miracle. It's not as if they're only running it back with old guys, either; Chris Godwin and Shaquil Barrett are the future.



5. Mock draft: Falcons take Trey Lance, 49ers trade up for Justin Fields

Justin Fields Getty Images

Don't forget, amid all this free agency buzz, that the draft is right around the corner, too! And there will be just as much, if not more, QB drama when it comes time for the rookies to enter the show. In Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft, the Falcons and 49ers take bold swings for future signal-callers, with Atlanta pulling the trigger on Trey Lance at No. 4, the Niners trading all the way up to No. 7 to land Justin Fields and the Texans taking the Panthers' No. 8 pick in a megadeal involving Deshaun Watson:

6. Rapid-fire roundup: 49ers pay Trent Williams

