The 2021 NFL offseason officially kicks off March 17, with the legal tampering period for free agent negotiations beginning today. A handful of big-name quarterbacks could still be on the move, but aside from that, we've also got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. Even with a reduced salary cap, plenty of teams could look to spend big ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2021, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:

2020 NFL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Dak Prescott (27)
QBRe-signed (4 years, $160M)
2
Leonard Williams (26)
DLFranchise tag
3
Chris Godwin (25)
WRFranchise tag
4
Brandon Scherff (29)
OGFranchise tag
5
Trent Williams (32)
OT
Unsigned
6
Shaquil Barrett (28)
EDGE
Unsigned
7
Allen Robinson (27)
WRFranchise tag
8
Justin Simmons (27)
SFranchise tag
9
Taylor Moton (26)
OTFranchise tag
10
Kenny Golladay (27)
WR
Unsigned
11
Joe Thuney (28)
OG
Unsigned
12
Hunter Henry (26)
TE
Unsigned
13
Marcus Williams (24)
SFranchise tag
14
Lavonte David (31)
LBRe-signed (2 years, $25M)
15
Jonnu Smith (25)
TE
Unsigned
16
Corey Linsley (29)
C
Unsigned
17
John Johnson (25)
S
Unsigned
18
Carl Lawson (25)
EDGE
Unsigned
19
Curtis Samuel (24)
WR
Unsigned
20
William Jackson (28)
CB
Unsigned
21
Romeo Okwara (25)
EDGE
Unsigned
22
Aaron Jones (26)
RBRe-signed (4 years, $48M)
23
Bud Dupree (28)
EDGE
Unsigned
24
Anthony Harris (29)
S
Unsigned
25
Melvin Ingram (31)
EDGE
Unsigned
26
Trey Hendrickson (26)
EDGE
Unsigned
27
Corey Davis (26)
WR
Unsigned
28
JuJu Smith-Schuster (24)
WR
Unsigned
29
Matt Milano (26)
LBRe-signed (4 years, $44M)
30
Alejandro Villanueva (32)
OT
Unsigned
31
Haason Reddick (26)
EDGE
Unsigned
32
Marcus Maye (28)
S
Unsigned
33
Matt Judon (28)
EDGE
Unsigned
34
Daryl Williams (28)
OT
Unsigned
35
Shaquill Griffin (25)
CB
Unsigned
36
Rob Gronkowski (31)
TE
Unsigned
37
Patrick Peterson (30)
CB
Unsigned
38
Dalvin Tomlinson (27)
DT
Unsigned
39
Yannick Ngakoue (25)
EDGE
Unsigned
40
Will Fuller (26)
WR
Unsigned
41
Jameis Winston (27)
QB
Unsigned
42
Leonard Floyd (28)
EDGE
Unsigned
43
Jadeveon Clowney (28)
EDGE
Unsigned
44
Xavier Rhodes (30)
CB
Unsigned
45
Eric Wilson (26)
LB
Unsigned
46
Sammy Watkins (27)
WR
Unsigned
47
Kevin King (25)
CB
Unsigned
48
Austin Reiter (29)
C
Unsigned
49
Jayon Brown (26)
LB
Unsigned
50
Kenyan Drake (27)
RB
Unsigned
51
Troy Hill (29)
CB
Unsigned
52
T.Y. Hilton (31)
WR
Unsigned
53
Russell Okung (32)
OT
Unsigned
54
Keanu Neal (25)
S
Unsigned
55
Chris Carson (26)
RB
Unsigned
56
Nelson Agholor (27)
WR
Unsigned
57
Gerald Everett (26)
TE
Unsigned
58
Desmond King (26)
S
Unsigned
59
Jared Cook (33)
TE
Unsigned
60
David Andrews (28)
C
Unsigned
61
Chidobe Awuzie (25)
CB
Unsigned
62
Matt Feiler (28)
OG
Unsigned
63
Matt Skura (28)
C
Unsigned
64
Cam Robinson (25)
OTFranchise tag
65
Richard Sherman (32)
CB
Unsigned
66
Denzel Perryman (28)
LB
Unsigned
67
Aldon Smith (31)
EDGE
Unsigned
68
Brian Poole (28)
CB
Unsigned
69
Cam Newton (31)
QBRe-signed (1year, $5M)
70
Mike Hilton (27)
CB
Unsigned
71
Andy Dalton (33)
QB
Unsigned
72
Ryan Kerrigan (32)
EDGE
Unsigned
73
Xavier Woods (25)
S
Unsigned
74
Ronald Darby (27)
CB
Unsigned
75
K.J. Wright (31)
LB
Unsigned
76
James White (29)
RB
Unsigned
77
Bashaud Breeland (29)
CB
Unsigned
78
Mackensie Alexander (27)
CB
Unsigned
79
Jaquiski Tartt (29)
S
Unsigned
80
Shelby Harris (29)
DL
Unsigned
81
James Conner (25)
RB
Unsigned
82
Ndamukong Suh (34)
DL
Unsigned
83
Jalen Mills (26)
S
Unsigned
84
Sheldon Rankins (26)
DL
Unsigned
85
Alex Mack (35)
C
Unsigned
86
Lawrence Guy (30)
DL
Unsigned
87
Cameron Sutton (26)
S
Unsigned
88
Rashard Higgins (26)
WR
Unsigned
89
Alex Anzalone (26)
LB
Unsigned
90
Roy Robertson-Harris (27)
EDGE
Unsigned
91
Rayshawn Jenkins (27)
S
Unsigned
92
Rick Wagner (31)
OT
Unsigned
93
Malik Hooker (24)
S
Unsigned
94
Ricardo Allen (29)
S
Unsigned
95
Tyus Bowser (25)
LB
Unsigned
96
Antonio Brown (32)
WR
Unsigned
97
Michael Davis (26)
CB
Unsigned
98
Kendrick Bourne (25)
WR
Unsigned
99
Leonard Fournette (26)
RB
Unsigned
100
Nick Martin (27)
C
Unsigned