The 2021 NFL offseason officially kicks off March 17, with the legal tampering period for free agent negotiations beginning today. A handful of big-name quarterbacks could still be on the move, but aside from that, we've also got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. Even with a reduced salary cap, plenty of teams could look to spend big ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2021, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason: