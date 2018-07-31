Richard Sherman calls out Cowboys' Jerry Jones for having 'old plantation mentality'

If we've learned one thing about Richard Sherman over the course of his career, it's that he's not afraid to speak his mind.

If someone asks Sherman a question, there's a good chance he's going to give them a completely unfiltered answer, and that's exactly what happened this week. During an interview with USA Today, Sherman was asked about the national anthem policy put in place by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and let's just say, the 49ers corner didn't hold back.

"The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality," Sherman said of Jones. "What did you expect?"

Jones made national headlines last week when he announced that his team basically had a policy in place for the anthem, "you stand at the anthem, toe on the line." The rule was praised by Donald Trump, but criticized by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who referred to Jones as a bully. By saying Jones has the mentality of a plantation owner, Sherman obviously took his criticism to the next level. It's pretty clear that Sherman wasn't happy with the fact that Jones made a rule to keep players from protesting.

Jones' comments came despite the fact that the NFL had asked owners not to talk about the national anthem and despite the fact that the NFL itself doesn't even have a policy in place, yet.

Although Sherman didn't have any kind words for Jones, he did seem enthusiastic about the possibility that the NFL will eventually come up with some sort of national anthem policy. The league is currently working with the NFLPA to come up with something and the two sides plan to meet multiple times in August after having a constructive meeting on July 27.

"They're having the conversations; that's awesome," Sherman said.

Although the NFL did have a national anthem policy in place earlier this y ear, the league put it on hold on July 20, and Sherman seems to think that was the right move.

"There are unintended consequences," Sherman said. "If they did this (original policy) to appease people, they didn't appease anyone. It's like putting a Band-Aid over a broken leg."

The national anthem wasn't the only thing Sherman talked about in his USA Today interview, the veteran corner also took some time to bash the NFL's new targeting rule.

"It's ridiculous," Sherman said. "They'll see how ridiculous it is, once they make the refs call it. It's going to be worse than holding, worse than the catch rule. On a good form tackle, guys will lead with their shoulder pads, but you bring your head. It's going to be a disaster."

To see how Sherman and multiple other players feel about the new rule, be sure to check out the entire story by clicking here.