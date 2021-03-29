The NFL's team owners will be holding their annual league meeting this week and when that happens, they'll be voting on whether or not to expand the regular season to 17 games. (Spoiler alert: It's going to happen.)

One person who doesn't sound thrilled with the idea of playing a 17-game schedule is Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who used four simple words to share his feelings about the subject on Sunday. After Kamara heard that the schedule would be expanding, here's the tweet he sent out, and just so you know, the tweet has been slightly edited since this is a family-friendly website.

Alvin Kamara does not want to play 17 games. Twitter

If you're wondering about that edited part, Kamara used a word that rhymes with spit. (You can see the unedited tweet by clicking here, but remember, there is a word in there that's NSFW.)

Kamara wasn't the only one who lodged a complaint about the NFL's plan to add a game. Packers safety Adrian Amos and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also didn't seem too thrilled about the idea of playing 17 games.

Texans running back David Johnson also didn't hide that fact that he's against expanding the schedule.

"I don't agree with it," Johnson said Monday, via the Houston Chronicle. "As football players, especially as a running back, it's tough to get through injury-free."

Last year, 49ers corner Richard Sherman said that if the NFL decided to add a 17th game, it would be hypocritical of a league that's always preaching player safety.

"It's odd to me -- and it's always odd -- when you hear player safety as their biggest concern," Sherman said, via Sporting News. "They're really standing up for player safety, player safety, player safety. But it seems like player safety has a price tag. Player safety up to the point of, 'Hey, 17 games makes us this much money. So we really don't care how safe they are, if you're going to pay us this much money to play another game."

The reason the NFL is allowed to expand the schedule is because the players approved it. As part of the new collective bargaining agreement that was passed in March 2020, NFL players voted to give the league permission to expand the schedule, which means the 17-game season is going to happen and it's likely going to be voted through as soon as Tuesday. According to NBC Sports, the owners will be holding a two-hour Zoom meeting that day (1-3 p.m. ET) and that's when they're expected to vote on the expanded schedule.