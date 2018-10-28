Saints vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks and predictions from proven expert who's 19-5 on Minnesota games

The revenge-minded New Orleans Saints go for their sixth straight win when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The must-see matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Saints (5-1) are still smarting from last year's 29-24 playoff loss, when Stefon Diggs' miracle touchdown catch on the last play canceled New Orleans' trip to the NFC Championship Game. The Vikings (4-2-1) enter on a three-game winning streak and will be no easy out, as they're 26-11 at home under head coach Mike Zimmer. Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the game is a pick'em in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds, which means neither team is favored. The over-under for total points scored is 53, up from an open of 52. Before you make any Saints vs. Vikings picks for Sunday Night Football, listen to what SuperContest guru R.J. White says.

White knows the Saints look unstoppable with quarterback Drew Brees (15 TDs, 0 turnovers) throwing to wide receiver Michael Thomas (58 catches, 588 yards, 4 TDs) and do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara (121 yards from scrimmage per game). While their offense remains elite, averaging 34 points per game, their defense has significantly improved.

Over the last three games, New Orleans has allowed an average of 20 points per game. The Saints have held the Browns (18), Giants (18), and Redskins (19) under 20 points this season. The team isn't standing pat either, landing corner Eli Apple last week from the tanking Giants.

But just because the Saints are rolling doesn't mean they'll go into Minnesota and beat a Vikings team that's more explosive than the one they lost to in the playoffs.

New quarterback Kirk Cousins has proven to be a major upgrade from Keenum: He's completing 70 percent of his throws while averaging 309 passing yards per game with 14 TDs against three INTs. Wideout Adam Thielen leads the NFL in catches (67) and yards (822), and he ranks seventh in TD grabs (5).

Minnesota's defense remains well above-average and nearly impenetrable against the run. The Vikings allow 3.7 yards per carry (fourth lowest). The last two weeks, Minnesota held both the Cardinals and Jets to 17 points. Minnesota has 21 sacks this season, good for fourth in the NFL, and is eighth with eight forced fumbles.

