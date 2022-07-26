As the Pittsburgh Steelers open up training camp, they are making some last-minute alterations to their backfield. The club announced Tuesday that it has signed running back Jeremy McNichols to its 90-man roster. The deal that lands the 26-year-old veteran in Pittsburgh is for one year. To make room for McNichols, the club officially released fellow veteran running back Trey Edmunds.

Word of Edmunds' release came out Monday, the eve of when veterans were set to report to camp. Edmunds had been a depth piece and special teams contributor during his four seasons with the team after spending his rookie campaign with the Saints in 2017. Now, McNichols will look to not only adopt Edmunds' role but be a key piece behind second-year back and former first-round pick Najee Harris.

Jeremy McNichols ATL • RB • 33 Att 41 Yds 156 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

McNichols entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Buccaneers in 2017. The Boise State product was released later that summer and eventually found his way onto the 49ers roster. He's since bounced around the league before finding a somewhat permanent home during his second stint with the Tennessee Titans beginning in 2020. McNichols has spent the last two seasons in Nashville, suiting up for 30 regular season games over that stretch.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder logged 88 carries over his two-season tenure with the Titans and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He also caught 40 of his 55 targets for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Back in May, McNichols signed with the Atlanta Falcons but was released less than a month later.