With the Steelers just hours away from heading to training camp, one of the team's veteran players won't be coming with them. Trey Edmunds, a running back/special teams contributor who has spent the past four seasons with the team, is being released, according to ESPN.

This marks the fifth time that Edmunds has been released/waived by the Steelers. The previous three offseasons, Edmunds was released late in training camp after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad the following day.

Edmunds' release opens up a spot on the Steelers' depth chart, as NFL teams are permitted to have 90-man rosters to start training camp. That number has to be reduced to 85 players by Aug. 16, then 80 players by Aug. 23 and 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 30.

The Steelers' backfield is currently led by Najee Harris, who last season broke franchise rookie records for rushing yards and all-purpose yards. Benny Snell, a 2019 fourth-round pick, and Anthony McFarland, a 2020 fourth-round pick, are expected to compete to be Harris' primary backup. Undrafted rookies Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren are also vying to compete for a spot on either the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, Edmunds spent his rookie season with the Saints (appearing in each of the team's 16 regular-season games) before joining the Steelers in 2018. In 2019, Edmunds rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries with a 4.2 yards-per-carry average. He also caught six of seven targets for 48 yards. In Week 10 of that season, his interception on special teams thwarted the Rams' fake field goal attempt while helping Pittsburgh record a 17-12 victory.

Edmunds is the older brother of Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds. The brothers were one of four brotherly duos who were teammates with the Steelers. The other three are T.J. and Derek Watt, Cam and Connor Heyward, and Carlos and Khalil Davis.

After a two-year hiatus, the Steelers are returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to hold training camp. Pittsburgh has several intriguing position battles to watch, most notably at the quarterback position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January.