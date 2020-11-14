The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is 8-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while Cincinnati is 2-5-1 overall and 0-3-1 on the road. The Steelers are the only remaining undefeated team in the league and are off to the best start in franchise history. The Bengals stopped a three-game winning streak last week.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, 24-19. Ben Roethlisberger passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 42 attempts. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row vs. Cincinnati with 250-plus passing yards. He has eight TDs vs. one INT in four home games this season. James Conner had 125 scrimmage yards (83 receiving) and a TD catch in the last home meeting with the Bengals, a 27-3 Steelers win on Sept. 30, 2019. He is aiming for his fourth in a row vs. Cincinnati with 90-plus scrimmage yards.

Chase Claypool had 69 yards on a career-high eight catches in Week 9. He is tied for second among wide receivers with seven TDs (five receiving). JuJu Smith-Schuster has six-plus catches in his past three games. Eric Ebron has two TD catches in his past two games and his last two vs. the Bengals. The Steelers have won the last nine meetings with the Bengals, including the last matchup on Nov. 24 of 2019, 16-10. Mike Tomlin has won 21 of 26 matchups with the Bengals.

Why the Bengals can cover

Meanwhile, the Bengals scored a victory over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, 31-20. Joe Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes (70.3 percent) for 249 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 106.7 rating. It was his sixth game with 25-plus completions this season, tied for the second-most by a rookie in NFL history. Burrow has 221 completions, the most by a player in his first eight career games in NFL history.

Joe Mixon (foot) is doubtful for Week 10. Giovani Bernard had 78 scrimmage yards (62 rushing) and two TDs (one rushing) in Week 8. He has scored in his last three games. Tyler Boyd had six catches for 67 yards and a TD in Week 8. He had five catches for 101 yards and TD in the last meeting. He has a TD in two of his past three games vs. Pittsburgh. Tee Higgins is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 70-plus yards. He ranks second among rookies with 33 catches.

