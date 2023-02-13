Patrick Mahomes was the star of the show Sunday night, guiding the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons while earning his second career Super Bowl MVP on an injured ankle. But his offensive line may well deserve a share of the award. In Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Chiefs didn't allow a single sack to the NFL's top pass rush, shutting out a Philly front that terrorized the Giants and 49ers in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles finished 2022 atop the NFL leaderboard in sacks, logging a franchise-record 70 quarterback takedowns during their 14-3 campaign. Their top edge presence, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Haason Reddick, entered Sunday with 19.5 sacks, including playoffs, along with six forced fumbles. Teammates Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave all logged at least 11 sacks of their own this year. But none of them downed Mahomes, who fought through an aggravated high ankle sprain, during Sunday's championship.

Reddick did have a pair of QB hits, while Sweat, Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Davis also contacted Mahomes in the game. But the Chiefs' sterling front, featuring three different current Pro Bowlers, got steady protection from Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie. Kansas City may have also benefited from the notoriously slippery grass at State Farm Stadium, with Reddick and Sweat seen sliding while coming off the edge against Brown.

The Eagles, on the other hand, surrendered a pair of sacks, with Khalen Saunders and Leo Chenal each reaching Jalen Hurts. Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap also registered a pair of QB hits for Kansas City, who finished second in the NFL this year with 55 combined sacks.

Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear released

The Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title. You can now buy Chiefs Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.