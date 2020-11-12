Titans wide receiver Corey Davis will be playing with a heavy heart on Thursday night following the death of his 27-year-old brother, Titus. The older Davis passed away on Wednesday just months after being diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, which is one of the most aggressive forms of kidney cancer.

Although no one would have thought anything of it if Corey decided to sit out Thursday's game, the 25-year-old has decided that he's going to play against the Colts, according to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky.

The two brothers shared one big common bond and that bond was football. Just before the start of his final college season, Corey said he would have never played football if not for his older brother.

"He's the sole reason I'm playing this sport today," Corey Davis said in July 2016, via the Detroit Free Press. "We're always working and getting better together. He's helped me, even when I was at Western [Michigan], and he was at Central. He's helped me find things I need to do better and improve on."

Corey Davis spent four years at Western Michigan before the Titans made him the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Corey actually entered the NFL a full two years after Titus, who went undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2015.

During his time in college, Titus set the school single-season records for receiving yards (3700) and touchdowns (37), which is especially impressive when you consider that he went to the same school as Antonio Brown.

After going undrafted, Davis signed with the Chargers in 2015, but he was released just before the start of the season. Over the next two years, Davis had short stints with multiple teams including the Jets, Bills, and Bears, but he never played in a game.

That being said, Corey Davis will be playing in a game on Thursday and when he does, he'll be looking to honor his brother. Through nine weeks, Corey Davis has been the second-leading receiver on the team with 369 yards even though he's missed two games due to injury this season.