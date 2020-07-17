Watch Now: Fantasy Football Reaction To Derrick Henry's New Deal ( 4:02 )

The Tennessee Titans started off the 2019 season poorly, but everything clicked into place for them about six weeks in. They replaced former starting quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill, whose insertion in the lineup coincided with Derrick Henry's breakout. Tannehill was the most efficient passer in the league from the time he took over through the end of the year, while Henry ran over, around, and through opposing defenses on his way to a rushing title.

The Titans upset the Patriots and Ravens to secure a trip to the AFC title game, only to fall to the Chiefs after blowing a double-digit lead. Tannehill and Henry were each free agents this offseason, but Tennessee wound up getting each of them signed to long-term deals that don't do too much damage to their cap situation. With mere days left until training camp begins (hopefully) and just south of two months left until the beginning of the season, the Titans have one obvious area left where they could still use an upgrade: the edge.

Last season, Tennessee had the eighth-lowest pressure rate in the league, according to Pro-Football-Reference, as well as the single worse quarterback knockdown rate in the NFL. The Titans then traded longtime defensive star Jurrell Casey and neglected to re-sign Cameron Wake, which left Harold Landry as the only true pass-rushing threat on the roster. They signed former Falcons first-round pick Vic Beasley earlier this offseason, but the pass-rush unit beyond those two players is rather thin.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Titans have been a rumored destination for free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who remains unsigned despite his prodigious talents. Our own Jordan Dajani wrote earlier this week about why Henry's new contract made a Clowney-Titans marriage more likely than it appeared before the franchise-tag deadline came and went, and on Thursday, Titans GM Jon Robinson hinted that the sides may be in communication.

"We may or may not have had conversations," Robinson said during a television appearance. "I'll leave it at that."

That's pretty vague, but it's also the kind of thing a GM might say if he'd registered interest in a player but nothing had come to fruition just yet. Robinson was similarly coy when it came to discussing whether or not the team was done building out its roster for the 2020 season.

"We're constantly exploring the players that are on the market, players that can come in here and help our football team while also trying to -- especially in today's world with the pandemic and the uncertainty that looms for the 2021 season and 2022 with salary cap," he said. "Trying to exercise some internal discipline that way yet also trying to do everything we can to make sure we put a team out there that has a chance to make a run at this thing."

The Titans currently have around $24 million in cap space, giving them more than enough room to sign Clowney, if he's agreeable. There might not be much interest in a long-term deal on Tennessee's part simply because they might not want to tie up too much of their cap in future years; but they can certainly afford to give him a large one-year offer that would allow him to play on a team that should at the very least be in the mix for a playoff spot, collect a nice chunk of change, and then hit the open market again next year, when the free-agency period is unlikely to be as strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which would allow Clowney a better chance to assuage health concerns.