Titans, Ryan Tannehill agree to terms on four-year, $118 million contract

The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Tannehill had been a candidate to receive the franchise tag. The deal will pay $118 million over four years, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. The deal includes an average annual salary of $29.5 million and $91 million in total guarantees. The Texas A&M product is now the seventh highest paid quarterback in terms of average annual salary.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the deal.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that the team wanted running back Derrick Henry and Tannehill back at the NFL combine.

"Free agency is a two-way street. You have to want to be back as a player, and the team has to make decisions and make accommodations to bring those guys back. Those guys were a big part of what we did...Those guys are valuable to us and we're going to try and do everything we can to make sure all of our good players are back," Vrabel said, via TitansOnline.com.

Tannehill, 31, and a sixth round pick had been acquired from the Miami Dolphins last offseason in exchange for fourth and seventh round picks. Marcus Mariota was named the starter Week 1 but the job quickly became Tannehill's to lose. In Week 7 against the Chargers, he took over as the starter. The team won seven of their final 10 games and finished with a 9-7 regular season record. Tennessee advanced to the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs after thrilling playoff victories over the Patriots and Ravens. Over the course of the season, he completed 201 of 286 passes for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The former No. 8 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft spent the first six seasons of his career in Miami. His first Pro Bowl recognition did not come until 2019.

The franchise will likely turn their attention to running back Derrick Henry now. If a new agreement is not reached, the franchise now has the option to utilize the franchise tag. The deal certainly takes Tennessee out of the mix for free-agent-to-be Tom Brady as well.