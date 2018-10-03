Week 5 NFL injuries: Gronkowski questionable after practicing, Colts rule seven players out

The Colts limp into "Thursday Night Football" with nearly a quarter of their 53-man roster on the injury report, and several key starters have already been ruled out for the game. Meanwhile, the Patriots could have the services of their star tight end despite Rob Gronkowski missing practices earlier in the week.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for that matchup below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 5. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Colts at Patriots (-10.5)

The Colts have a ton of injury issues heading into the Thursday night matchup. Mack is unable to return after a week of limited practices, and Hilton is sidelined as expected. With Doyle also still out, that leaves the team leaning on rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins at running back, Eric Ebron at tight end and Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal at receiver. Not exactly ideal. Castonzo was limited in practice all week before being listed as questionable, and if he can't go, Andrew Luck could be in serious trouble against the Patriots.

The Colts aren't that much healthier on defense, with two corners out and another questionable, as well as breakout linebacker Darius Leonard uncertain to play after being upgraded to a limited practice on Wednesday. Even the team's kicker is a question mark with Vinatieri missing practice Tuesday and being upgraded to limited on Wednesday.

The Patriots upgraded Gronkowski to a limited practice on Wednesday, and he joins the other seven New England players who were limited in the final practice of the week as questionable for Thursday's game. While the upgrade is good news for Gronk's outlook in Week 5, it's also possible the team holds him out in a matchup the Patriots should win handily with or without their star tight end. Tom Brady will also have Julian Edelman back in the fold after the receiver finished serving his four-game suspension, and his presence should be a big boost for the offense.

Wednesday's injury reports

Ravens (-3) at Browns

The Ravens didn't have corners Brandon Carr (knee) and Anthony Averett (hamstring) at practice Wednesday, but top corner Jimmy Smith is eligible to return from his suspension this week, giving the secondary a boost. Running back Alex Collins managed only a limited practice due to a knee injury. Browns receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway both missed practice Wednesday with knee injuries, but Landry has been playing through his knee issue for a few weeks and should be good to for this game. Callaway could have his playing time reduced even if active after being plagued by drops this season.

Jaguars at Chiefs (-3)

Titans (-3.5) at Bills

Bills safety Micah Hyde missed practice Wednesday after suffering a groin injury in Week 4, and he appears to be a long shot to suit up this week. Tight end Charles Clay, whose eight receptions are tied for the second most on the team through four weeks, was limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Giants at Panthers (-7)

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard had a cyst removed from his back this week and was absent from practice on Wednesday, but he's expected to return to action later in the week before playing in this game. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison also missed practice due to a knee injury, while pass rusher Olivier Vernon was back to a limited practice as he works to get cleared and make what would be his season debut in Week 5. The only Panthers player listed as missing practice due to injury on Wednesday was tight end Greg Olsen, who remains sidelined by a foot injury. The defense is set to get back Thomas Davis as well with his four-game suspension over.

Broncos at Jets (-1)

Falcons at Steelers (-3)

Packers (-1) at Lions

Four Lions players missed practice on Wednesday, including guard T.J. Lang (concussion) and running back LeGarrette Blount (illness). If Blount isn't 100 percent this week, that could mean more looks for rookie runner Kerryon Johnson, who has impressed when leaned upon. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and three Lions defensive backs were limited as well.

Dolphins at Bengals (-6.5)

Five Dolphins players missed practice due to injury, including defensive ends Cameron Wake (knee) and Andre Branch (knee) as well as corner Bobby McCain (knee). The list doesn't include safety Reshad Jones, who practiced in full Wednesday after missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Raiders at Chargers (-5.5)

Cardinals at 49ers (-4)

Vikings at Eagles (-3)

Eagles running backs Corey Clement (quad) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, which receiver Alshon Jeffery (chest), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ankle) also missed. Left tackle Jason Peters was limited by a quad injury as well.

Rams (-7) at Seahawks

Cowboys at Texans (-3.5)

