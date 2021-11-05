Teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their week of practice leading up to the full Week 9 slate. This upcoming weekend in the NFL has a number of notable matchups, including Cardinals-49ers, Packers-Chiefs and Titans-Rams, to name a few. What each of those games have in common, however, is that injuries (or a player's unavailability) are at the forefront, which brings us to the main subject of this piece.

As teams turn in their final injury reports of the week, let this be your hub for knowing who is in, who is out, and whose status may still be up in their leading up to kickoff. Below, you'll find every injury report and analysis of what it all means for Week 9.

Tyrod Taylor, who hasn't played since the second quarter in Week 2, will start for the Texans, with rookie Davis Mills headed to the bench. For a ninth straight game, Watson will be inactive. Watson was not traded before the deadline after conversations with the Dolphins.

Baker and Tagovailoa were limited at practice throughout the week. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Friday that he is optimistic that Tagovailoa will face the Texans on Sunday.

The Giants will once again be without Barkley. While he was able to clear COVID-19 protocols this week, his ankle continues to keep him sidelined for New York. Meanwhile, Shepard is also out while Golladay is questionable, so the wide receiver unit remains pretty banged up.

Each of the Patriots' questionable players were limited on Friday. Defensive back J.C. Jackson and tight end Jonnu Smith were cleared to play after missing practice earlier in the week.

Darnold is still in concussion protocol, so is status is very much unclear heading into this matchup with New England. He was a limited participant during Friday's walkthrough but will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being able to suit up. Shaq Thompson (foot) is poised to make his return to the field after missing three games after he was not listed with a game designation on Friday. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey was on the practice field on Friday but hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The Panthers have gone 1-4 without McCaffrey in the lineup.

Pierce won't be able to play against his former Ravens team on Sunday, as the defensive tackle has been ruled out with an elbow injury that he's been dealing with since leaving Minnesota's Week 4 game against Cleveland. Everson Griffen and Harrison Smith were taken off the injury report after initially appearing on it Monday as the team gave them a veteran rest day. The Vikings lost Danielle Hunter for the season after he was injured last week.

While Bateman and Watkins are listed as questionable with injuries, coach John Harbaugh noted on Friday that each does have a chance to play this weekend. Harbaugh said of Bateman's groin injury that it is "nothing serious" and "he's got a real good chance Sunday." As for Watkins, he was limited in practice on Friday, which is encouraging for his prospects to play in Week 9.

The Falcons removed wide receiver Russell Gage from their injury report after initially being limited due to a groin injury. He was a full participant the past two days and will be good to go for Sunday, which is a big development for Atlanta, which will again be without Calvin Ridley as he announced last week he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health and was placed on the NFL non-injury list.

New Orleans received good news in the form of quarterback Taysom Hill's status. Hill is in line to see the field in some role, according to Sean Payton, on Sunday after starting the week in the league's concussion protocol. Trevor Siemian is slated to start.

Reed was the only questionable Broncos player who did not practice on Friday. With Bolles out, Calvin Anderson is in line to make his third career start and first start of the season.

Lamb was limited Friday after missing Thursday's practice, while Cooper was limited throughout the week. Quarterback Dak Prescott will play despite being limited earlier in the week.

With Conklin out, Blake Hance is in line to start for the Browns at left tackle. Hance has played well in relief duty this season despite largely playing out of position. The Browns announced Friday they were releasing Beckham.

Evans and Tate were limited on Friday, while Sample did not practice after he was limited during Thursday's practice. Fortunately for the Bengals, center Trey Hopkins and guard Jackson Carman will play despite also being included in their mid-week injury report.

Knox and Feliciano did not practice all week for the Bills, so their statuses are not entirely surprising. Beasley will be an interesting name to follow as he returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis after missing both Wednesday and Thursday.

Robinson was the lone Jaguar listed on the final injury report and he was a limited participant in practice, which does trend positively toward him playing on Sunday.

With Jackson out, the Chargers will likely lean more on second-year running back Joshua Kelley, who has just six rushing attempts this season. Kelley rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

Kelly and Lowry practiced on Friday, which is a good sign for the Packers, who'll give Jordan Love his first start with Aaron Rodgers sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Remmers out for the Chiefs, rookie Lucas Niang is set to make his seventh start of the season.

Hopkins' injury kept him inactive from practice throughout the week. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Murray -- who did not practice all week -- must be able to play at a "high level" from the pocket if he is to play on Sunday. Murray will be a game-time decision.

Each of the 49ers' questionable players were limited during Friday's practice.

Each of the Titans' questionable players did not practice on Friday. Receiver Julio Jones is slated to play after being limited all week with a hamstring injury.

Woods was the only Rams player who is labeled as questionable who practiced on Friday. Miller was held out of practice after being limited on Thursday.

