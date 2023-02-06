Jaromir Jagr may be just days from celebrating his 51st birthday, but that isn't stopping the former NHL star from continuing to make hockey history. On Sunday, Jagr scored his 1,099th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky's combined goals record in professional games and international tournaments.

Jagr, who will turn 51 on Feb. 15, scored for the Kladno Knights in Sunday's 5-4 loss against Trinec in the Czech Extraliga.

Jagr was able to secure the puck behind the goal before making his way in front and sweeping it into the back of the net. The 50-year-old legend's goal put Kladno ahead 4-3 at the 4:32 mark of the third period and was his second point of the contest. Jagr also assisted on a goal by former Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec, which tied the game at 1-1 in the opening period.

Gretzky had tallied 894 goals during his time in the NHL and WHA while also scoring 26 more times in international tournaments over the years. He scored 17 goals at the Canada Cup, six at the world championships and three at the World Cup, according to Hockey Canada.

Meanwhile, Jagr registered 844 regular season and playoff goals during his 24 seasons in the NHL. He added 94 goals in the Kontinental Hockey League, 107 in the Czechoslovak and Czech leagues and 55 in international tournaments, including the Olympics, World Cups and world championships.

Following Sunday's game, Jagr has tallied three goals and eight assists in 19 games for Kladno on the season.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has played in at least one game per year for Kladno since last playing for the Calgary Flames in 2018. Shortly after his NHL career ended, Jagr purchased a majority stake in Kladno.

Jagr had planned not to play anymore entering this season, but changed his mind when Kladno was in danger of having their second consecutive game postponed earlier this season after illness had spread through the team's locker room. The Knights were down to just 12 skaters and would've faced discipline from the league if they had another game postponed back in December.

That's when Jagr decided to return to the ice, suiteing up against HC Bílí Tygři Liberec. In a 7-3 loss, Jagr ended up recording a pair of assists in 15:10 of ice time.

During his legendary NHL career, Jagr registered 1,921 points (766 goals and 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Flames.