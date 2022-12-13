Jaromir Jagr ended his NHL career four years ago, but that doesn't mean that his playing days are over. Jagr, 50, decided to step into the lineup for the Kladno Knights, which is the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga, after a widespread illness made its way through the team's locker room on Sunday.

In a 7-3 loss against HC Bílí Tygři Liberec, Jagr tallied two assists in 15:10 of ice time.

Jagr laced up his skates because Kladno was in danger of having its second consecutive game postponed. Friday's game between Kladno and Pardubice was pushed due to the fact that the Knights wouldn't be able to dress enough skaters due to the illness. Following Sunday's contest, Jagr revealed that the Knights were down to just 12 skaters and would've faced discipline from the league if another game had to be postponed.

"My arrival was not planned in advance," Jagr said, according to Yahoo Sports. "When Liberec decided to not postpone the match, we only had 12 players at training on Saturday. There was a threat of suspension and I didn't want it to happen."

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has played in at least one game per year for Kladno since last playing for the Calgary Flames in 2018. Shortly after his NHL career ended, Jagr purchased a majority stake in Kladno.

During his decorated NHL career, Jagr registered 1,921 points (766 goals & 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Flames.

During his time with Kladno, Jagr has registered 70 points (26 goals & 44 assists) in 110 career games since the 2017-18 campaign.