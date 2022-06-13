Jaromir Jagr had a long and storied NHL career, so it's obvious that he had a ton of teammates over the years. What's impressive is how successful so many of Jagr's teammates were.

In fact, one of Jagr's teammates had appeared in every edition of the Stanley Cup Final dating back to New York Islanders legend Bryan Trottier in 1980 all the way up to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jon Merrill in 2021. But now, for the first time in 40 seasons, there won't be a player that has played with Jagr that will suit up for the Stanley Cup Final.

No Jagr teammates are on the Lightning or Avalanche, who will meet on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Trottier ended up playing alongside Jagr with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the final three seasons of his Hall of Fame career. Jagr and Trottier ended up winning back-to-back Stanley Cups together in 1991 and 1992.

At the end of the streak there is Merrill, who played with Jagr on the New Jersey Devils during the 2013-14 season.

Jagr was originally the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL Draft by the Penguins. The former NHL winger won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 1999 while also winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top goal scorer on five occasions. In 1,733 NHL games, Jagr recorded 766 goals and 1,155 assists while playing for the Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.