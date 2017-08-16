Cristiano Ronaldo 5-game ban upheld after Real Madrid appeal denied; out vs. Barca

Ronaldo will miss the Spanish Super Cup and four additional La Liga matches

Cristiano Ronaldo's five-match ban will stand. According to the Spanish soccer federation, the Real Madrid star will continue to serve his ban starting Wednesday with the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona after the appeals committee denied his appeal. He will also sit out the first four matches of La Liga season, which begins this weekend.

This all comes after his actions in the first leg of the Super Cup, which saw Real win 3-1 but Ronaldo get a red card as the result of two yellows, for taking off his shirt and diving. Ronaldo then shoved referee De Burgos Bengoechea. 

According to ESPNFC, Ronaldo's ban could still be reduced by the Spanish government's tribunal administration

It's a big blow for Real, obviously. Losing the team's best player, others like Gareth Bale will have to step up. But Ronaldo did miss some time last season due to injury, and it didn't hamper Los Blancos as they went on to win the league crown.

Real Madrid opens La Liga against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

