The NWSL closed out 2020 and kicked off 2021 with a number of trades. After a 2020 that saw the introduction of the Challenge Cup and the Fall Series, the league is looking ahead with the 2021 college draft on the horizon.

During the offseason, a litany of transfer rumors came to fruition, including the announcement of Sam Mewis' move from North Carolina Courage to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some went overseas in an uncertain year. That list includes Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, among others.

With the new year in full swing, additional trades have taken place ahead of the upcoming draft, as players are due to report in February.

Let's take a look at some trades and players who have decided to pursue soccer elsewhere in 2020 and parts of 2021.

Chicago Red Stars

Transfers:

Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden

Cassie Miller - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus

Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland

Yuki Nagasato - Hayabusa Eleven (Japan Men's teams - Loan) - Traded to Lousiville

Nikki Stanton - signed with Chicago for 2021 season

Trades:

Traded Michele Vasconcelos to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $55,000 allocation money

Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato traded to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for full roster protection in 2020 expansion draft.

Aquired Mallory Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe from Sky Blue FC in exchange for international slots in 2021 and 2022, the No. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2021 NWSL draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 draft.



Houston Dash

Transfers:

Trades:

Acquired Emily Ogle and Gabby Seiler from Portland Thorns in exchange for the 7th and 37th picks in the 2021 NWSL College Draft

North Carolina Courage

Transfers:

Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England

Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden

Denise O'Sullivan - Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) - England



Abby Dahlkemper - Manchester City (signed multi-year deal) - England

Diane Caldwell - signed with club - Ireland



Trades:

Engaged in three way trade with OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC for Crystal Dunn. Aquired Casey Murphy and $140,000 in allocation money.

Acquired Taylor Smith player rights to Jodie Taylor in trade with OL Reign in exchange for Ally Watt

Retirements:

Jaelene Daniels

McKenzie Meehan



Orlando Pride

Transfers:

Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil

Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland

Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden

Phoebe McClearnon - Växjö DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Emily Sonentt - Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC - Sweden (U.S. allocated player, short term loan)

Jade Moore - Atlético Madrid - Spain (Loan through 2021, Orlando retains player rights)



Shelina Zadorsky - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England



A. Kennedy - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England

Carson Pickett - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus

Claire Emslie - Everton FC (Loan) - England



Emily van Egmond - West Ham United FC Women (Loan) - England



Taylor Kornieck - Club To Be Announced (Loan) - Germany



Trades:

Traded Emily Sonnett to Washington Spirit in exchange for Meggie Doughtery-Howard, the No. 9 overall 2021 NWSL Draft pick, a conditional 2022 or 2023 first-round pick, and $140,000 in allocation money.

OL Reign

Transfers:

Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain

Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)

Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)

Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)

Jess Fishlock - Reading FC - England (Loan)

Darian Jenkins - FC Girondins de Bordeaux (Loan) - France



Machaela George - Fortuna Hjørring A/S (Loan) - Denmark



Trades:

Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first-round pick for 2022; Lavelle will play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.

Brazilian youth international Angelina signs three-year contract with the Reign, dual national status.



Portland Thorns FC

Transfers:

Celeste Boureille - FC Fleury 91 (Loan) - France

Tobin Heath - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Portland retains NWSL player rights

Trades:

Acquired Crystal Dunn in three trade with NC Courage and OL Reign in exchange for first-round pick in 2022, an international slot for 2021, and $250,000 in allocation money.

Racing Louisville FC

Transfers:

Expansion selections: Addisyn Merrick (D), Julia Ashley (D), Jennifer Cudjoe (M), CeCe Kizer (F), Katie Lund (GK), Alanna Kennedy (D/M), Lauren Milliet (F), Kaleigh Riehl (D), Caitlin Foord (F; rights), Katie McClure (F), Erin Simon (D), Michelle Betos (GK), Tobin Heath (F; rights), Christen Press (F, rights)

Brooke Hendrix - acquired off waivers

Freja Olofsson - signed with Louise through 2022 - Sweden



Trades:

Acquired Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato from Chicago Red Stars in exchange for full roster protection in 2020 expansion draft.

Sky Blue FC

Transfers:

Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan

Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden

Evelyne Viens - Paris FC (Loan) - France



Kaleigh Riehl - Paris FC (Loan) - France

Sodam Lee - South Korean international - signed with Sky Blue through 2021





Trades:

Traded Mallory Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe to Chicago Red Stars in exchange for international slots in 2021 and 2022, the No. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2021 NWSL draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Retirements:

Madison Tiernan



KC WOSO (Formerly Utah Royals FC)

Transfers:

Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland

Rachel Corsie - Birmingham City Women FC (Loan) - England



Christen Press - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Utah retains NWSL player rights

Trades:

Acquired Michele Vasconcelos from Chicago Red Stars in exchange for $55,000 in allocation money

Acquired Kelley O'Hara from Utah Royals in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money plus additional consideration contingent on the number of NWSL regular season matches O'Hara plays for the Spirit in 2021.

Traded Tziarra to OL Reign, acquired Darian Jenkins and rights to Meg Brandt



Washington Spirit

Transfers:

Kaiya McCullough - waived - player to pursue opportunity overseas

Brooke Hendrix - waived - picked up by Louisville off waivers

Jaye Boissiere- waived

Jenna Hellstrom - waived

Meg McCool - waived

Jessie Scarpa - waived

Crystal Thomas - waived



Trades: