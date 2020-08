1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's roster took a hit when Filip Petrusev decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility to pursue a professional opportunity overseas. But the Zags are still loaded in the frontcourt and plenty talented enough to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament - as long as Corey Kispert withdraws from the NBA Draft before the deadline like teammate Joel Ayayi already did. For what it's worth, that's the projection here for now. So those two, plus sophomore Drew Timme, should serve as a nice nucleus for Gonzaga, which is also adding four top-100 prospects to the roster, most notably five-star guard Jalen Suggs and four-star center Oumar Ballo. -- 31-2

2 Baylor The top three scorers from a Baylor team that spent multiple weeks ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll should be back - and that doesn't even include Mark Vital, a finalist for the Naismith Defense Player of the Year award. Jared Butler is expected to lead the way. He averaged a team-high 16.0 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a sophomore and is the main reason Scott Drew's Bears should be the preseason favorite in the Big 12 provided nobody leaves early. -- 26-4

3 Villanova Saddiq Bey's decision to remain in the NBA Draft hurts but was not unexpected - evidence being that Villanova has always been projected to lose its leading scorer from a team that went 7-1 in its final eight games. But the good news for the Wildcats is that everybody else should be back, which leaves Jay Wright with a talented and experienced roster that's strong enough to put the future Hall of Fame coach in a position to compete for what would be his third national title in a six-year span. -- 24-7

4 Virginia Virginia should return three starters from a team that closed the regular season with eight consecutive victories thanks to a defense that ranked first nationally in efficiency. Former Marquette standout Sam Hauser, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds two seasons ago, will be eligible after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign. He'll make an immediate impact and have Tony Bennett in a position to compete for a second national championship in a three-year span. 1 23-7

5 Iowa Luka Garza's decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft just before the deadline makes him the obvious preseason national player of the year after a statistically incredible junior campaign. The other four players who started Iowa's last game last season are also returning. And don't forget: Jordan Bohannon is back after a redshirt season. So Fran McCaffery should have the best team he's ever had in 22 years as a Division I head coach. 1 20-11

6 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft just before the deadline was a massive development for Illinois and the reason there are now four Big Ten schools in the top 11 of the Top 25 And 1. Dosunmu/Cockburn could develop into the best top-two on any team in the country. So, barring injuries, Brad Underwood should have the Illini in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 - not to mention a team good enough to advance deep into the bracket. 1 21-10

7 Kansas Devon Dotson's decision to enter the NBA Draft after two seasons means the Jayhawks will be without the top two scorers from a team that would've been the overall No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. That's not ideal. But the arrival of 5-star guard Bryce Thompson, combined with an experienced core of Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack and Christian Braun, should provide Bill Self with enough to compete for yet another Big 12 title. 1 28-3

8 Duke Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley have all announced they're in the NBA Draft. So the Blue Devils are losing their top three scorers, and four of their top six, from this past season's team that finished tied for second in the ACC. Still, the return of Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore should give Mike Krzyzewski two experienced and reliable pieces to pair with a top-two recruiting class highlighted by 5-star prospects Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward. So Coach K winning a sixth national title remains in the cards. 1 25-6

9 Creighton Every player who started a game for Creighton this past season was projected to return - but that changed when Ty-Shon Alexander, the Bluejays' leading scorer, announced he's entering the NBA Draft and remaining in it. That's an unfortunate development for Creighton. But, even with Alexander gone, Greg McDermott should still bring back four starters from a team that was the top seed in the Big East Tournament. So the Bluejays will have a chance to make the Final Four for the first time in school history. 1 24-7

10 Wisconsin Wisconsin got better after Kobe King quit the team in January - evidence being how the Badgers won eight straight games to close the regular season and shared the Big Ten crown with Maryland and Michigan State. Now the top five scorers from the final-game roster are expected back. The best of the bunch might be Micah Potter, who averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field. He's among the reasons Wisconsin will be positioned to secure back-to-back league titles. 1 21-10

11 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman deciding to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft is totally sensible but still a big blow to what Michigan State's roster could've looked like. It means the Spartans will be without the top two players from a team that shared last season's Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Finding a suitable replacement at point guard for Cassius Winston won't be easy. But Tom Izzo still has enough to maybe make a run at what would be his ninth Final Four. 7 22-9

12 Tennessee Yves Pons has declared for the NBA Draft. But assuming he returns, Tennessee will be adding 5-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to an experienced core that also features John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. That's a strong roster that should result in a bounce-back season for the Vols, who look like the favorite in the SEC thanks to a combination of what they're enrolling and what Kentucky is losing -- 17-14

13 W. Virginia The Mountaineers collapsed down the stretch and lost six of their final nine games, but they still finished 10th at KenPom, which suggests they were better than their record. Now West Virginia is expected to return the top three players from that team - most notably Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field as a freshman. So Bob Huggins will enter next season with an accomplished roster good enough to compete for a Big 12 title. -- 21-10

14 Houston Nate Hinton's decision to leave school early combined with Fabian White's torn ACL is a blow to Houston's rotation; it means the Cougars are now losing two of their top four scorers. But four of the top six are still expected to return - most notably Caleb Mills and former McDonald's All-American Quentin Grimes. So Kelvin Sampson's team should be strong again and in position to win the American Athletic Conference for what would be the third consecutive season. -- 23-8

15 Kentucky The Wildcats are losing the top six scorers from a team that won the SEC by multiple games - most notably SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley and projected first-round pick Tyrese Maxey. That's rough. But if any program is built to overcome these departures, it's the one set to enroll the nation's top-ranked recruiting class featuring 5-star guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew. Exactly what John Calipari will do to further enhance his roster remains unclear. But it's possible the Wildcats could creep back into the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1 before the season begins if the UK staff secures some solid reinforcements. -- 25-6

16 N. Carolina Roy Williams just endured what he called the toughest season of his coaching career - one that resulted in five more losses (19) than wins (14). It was rough. But the 2020-21 season will be much better, even with the loss of Cole Anthony, thanks to the arrival of a top-three recruiting class featuring 5-star prospects Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler and Caleb Love. With Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris and Leaky Black all expected back, UNC will be talented enough to push Virginia and Duke at the top of the ACC. -- 14-19

17 Ohio St. Ohio State beat Duke for graduate-transfer Seth Towns - a 6-8 forward from Harvard who was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018. His arrival alone won't cancel out the departure of Kaleb Wesson, but it'll help. Meantime, Duane Washington, CJ Walker and Kyle Young should provide Chris Holtmann with an experienced nucleus on a team that is projected to return five of the top nine scorers from a roster that finished No. 8 at KenPom this past season. -- 21-10

18 Texas Greg Brown's commitment means the Longhorns are adding a 5-star freshman to a roster that should return every player who helped Texas go 5-1 in its final six games. That's among the reasons next season's UT team could be the best Shaka Smart has coached since taking over in Austin. He'll have the type of experience and talent that good college teams typically possess. -- 19-12

19 Texas Tech Texas Tech is losing its top two scorers early - namely one-and-done star Jahmi'us Ramsey and Davide Moretti, the latter of whom decided in late May to pursue overseas opportunities in a development that hurt the Red Raiders. But Chris Beard is still returning three of the top six scorers from a team that finished 21st at KenPom, and he's combining that nice nucleus with a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by 4-star prospects Nimari Burnett and Micah Peavy, plus VCU grad-transfer Marcus Santos-Silva. So Texas Tech should be talented enough to operate in the top half of the Big 12 again and maybe even compete for the league title. -- 18-13

20 Oregon It's impossible to overstate what losing somebody like Payton Pritchard will mean to Oregon; he was fabulous and a worthy All-American. But two of the other top-three scorers from the Pac-12 champs are expected back - and Dana Altman has worked the transfer market again. So it would be foolish to assume the Ducks will do anything but compete for another Pac-12 title. -- 24-7

21 Rutgers Rutgers should return seven of the top eight scorers from a team that finished 28th at KenPom - most notably double-digit scorers Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. Beyond that, the Scarlet Knights are adding a consensus top-50 prospect in Cliff Omoruyi. So winning at the RAC will once again be a difficult task for opponents because Steve Pikiell should have a team equipped to make the NCAA Tournament for what would be, under normal circumstances, the second straight season. -- 20-11

22 UCLA The greatest in-season turnaround of the 2019-20 season belonged to UCLA, which went from 8-9 to 19-12 by going 11-3 in its final 14 games. It was incredible stuff from Mick Cronin and his staff. And now the top five scorers from that team should be back - provided Chris Smith withdraws from the NBA Draft, which is the projection here. Will the Bruins miss Daishen Nix, who decommitted late to join a G League program? Of course. But, on paper, they'll still be contenders to win the Pac-12. -- 19-12

23 Indiana The late addition of five-star point guard Khristian Lander pushed Indiana's recruiting class into the top 15 and provided Archie Miller with the perfect compliment to an experienced roster. Justin Smith's decision to transfer stings a little. But the Hoosiers are still returning seven of the top nine scorers from a team that was projected to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament - and that should be enough to give Indiana a chance to compete at the top of the Big Ten standings. -- 20-12

24 Arkansas Arkansas' 20-12 record last season was misleading because the Razorbacks were actually 19-7 with Isaiah Joe in the lineup and just 1-5 without him. He was a real difference-maker. So it was big when the 6-5 guard withdrew from the NBA Draft just before the deadline. And now the Hogs are set to bring back two of their top four scorers and enroll a top-10 recruiting class that features four four-star high school prospects - most notably Moses Moody - plus Indiana grad-transfer Justin Smith and Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate. So while the early departure of Mason Jones is less than ideal, Eric Musselman should still have Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament and positioned to maybe make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996. -- 20-12

25 Memphis The late addition of Moussa Cisse, a five-star center talented enough to be the best rim protector in college basketball as a freshman, is the main reason Memphis is now in the Top 25 And 1. The 6-11 shot blocker could make the Tigers even better defensively than they were last season when they ranked fifth nationally in defensive efficiency. He'll join a roster highlighted by sophomores D.J. Jeffries, Boogie Ellis and Lester Quinones, all of whom are also former top-60 prospects. So as long as everybody stays healthy, Penny Hardaway should have his alma mater in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. -- 21-10