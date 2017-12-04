Poll Attacks: Yes, Washington State lost to UC Davis but still moved up on an AP ballot

Washington State got off to a surprising 6-0 start featuring wins over Saint Mary's and San Diego State. So I didn't mind people ranking the Cougars on Top 25 ballots too much last week even if there was still nothing to suggest they were, you know, actually a Top 25 team (or anything close to it).

Undefeated is undefeated, I guess.

Which is why I'm not going to spend much time pointing out how ridiculous it is for Doug Doughty to rank Georgetown 22nd on his AP ballot this week. To be clear, it's completely ridiculous considering Georgetown was picked to finish next-to-last in the Big East and has done nothing to show it might be better than that. The Hoyas haven't even played a top-200 KenPom team yet. Their best win is an 82-76 win over a Richmond team that's 1-7. But whatever. I'm sure Doughty would argue 6-0 is 6-0 is 6-0. So if he wants to be the one person on the planet who thinks Georgetown's perfect record means something, I'll let him do it. He looks silly. But this isn't the first time he's looked silly -- proof being how he's made many appearances in the Poll Attacks column before.

Anyway ... back to Washington State.

The Cougars, like Georgetown, got off to a 6-0 start this season -- which led to eight voters ranking Washington State on their AP ballots last week. For basically the same reasons that ranking undefeated Georgetown is stupid now, ranking undefeated Washington State was stupid then. But, again, undefeated is undefeated. So if eight AP voters wanted to identify the school projected to finish last in the Pac-12, a school ranked outside of the top 150 at KenPom, as a Top 25 team, whatever. I wasn't too bothered by it. I just focused on something even dumber and ignored the Washington State votes completely.

But I can no longer ignore the Washington State votes.

Because this is insanity.

You might remember Carlos Silva from the <em>Poll Attacks</em> column two weeks ago. He's the dude who watched Texas Tech beat Northwestern by 36 points on a Sunday and then immediately ranked Texas Tech seven spots behind Northwestern on a Monday. It was completely nonsensical given the records and results at the time. And now he's back with something even more confusing.

Silva had Washington State ranked 19th on his ballot last week. I've already explained why that was dumb. But do you want to know what's even dumber than ranking Washington State 19th last week? Answer: Ranking Washington State 17th this week -- two days after Washington State lost 81-67 to UC Davis. But that's exactly what Silva did. Hand to heart, swear to God, this man watched Washington State lose to UC Davis and actually moved the Cougars UP TWO SPOTS on his ballot. So now he has the team that's currently ranked 174th at KenPom, projected to finish last in the Pac-12 and coming off of a double-digit loss to UC Davis ranked 17th in the entire country. He has Washington State ranked five spots ahead of Virginia -- which is undefeated, ranked fourth at KenPom, not projected to finish last anywhere and not coming off of a double-digit loss to UC Davis.

Holy crap.

Get it together, man.

Get it together, I beg you.

I don't want to spend every Monday doing this. But if you keep moving sub-150 KenPom teams up on your Top 25 ballot after losses to other sub-150 KenPom teams we're not going to be able to avoid these awkward interactions.